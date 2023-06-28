Donaldson took decision to withdraw First Minister with ‘great reluctance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Donaldson took decision to withdraw First Minister with ‘great reluctance’

By Press Association
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson giving evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee (House of Commons/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson giving evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee (House of Commons/PA)

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he took the decision to withdraw the Stormont First Minister “with great reluctance”.

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been in flux for the last 16 months since that move.

The DUP is refusing to participate until its concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol are addressed by the UK Government.

The UK re-entered negotiations with the EU earlier this year around post-Brexit arrangements and agreed the Windsor Framework.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson insisted he wanted to see devolution restored (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Appearing at the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he wants to see the Government ensure legal protections in for the region for future UK and EU law changes.

He said the Windsor Framework is due to come into force in October.

Ahead of that, he said his party has put proposals to the Government.

“We want to give the Government time to respond to that. And I think it’s important we respect the integrity of that process,” he said.

“We’ll see what the Government responds with and then we can determine what we say publicly, obviously, the outcome of this process will become a matter of public record that has to do, but I want to ensure that we get the right outcome.”

Then-First Minister Paul Givan resigned in February 2022, while other ministers remained in post and could take a limited number of decisions.

Since then an Assembly election saw Sinn Fein overtake the DUP to become the largest party. This means Sinn Fein is currently entitled to nominate the next First Minister, and the DUP to nominate the next deputy First Minister.

However, the Assembly has remained effectively collapsed while the DUP refuses to participate.

Brexit
Former First Minister of Northern Ireland Paul Givan (Peter Morrison/PA)

Sir Jeffrey told MPs that he wants to see devolution restored.

“I want to see the Assembly fully functioning and doing its job even better than before. I want to see an Executive that works, and maybe we can improve that, too, in the future,” he said.

“There are some who allege that the DUP’s reluctance to go back into power sharing is because of the way in which the First Minister and deputy First Minister will operate going forward. They are joint offices. When devolution returns, we will nominate a minister to that office. We are very clear about that, that is not the issue for us.”

He insisted his decision to withdraw Paul Givan as First Minister in February 2022 was “proportionate”.

“It was with great reluctance that I took the decision in February 2022 to withdraw the First Minister,” he told MPs.

“I felt it was a proportionate decision that would buy time to allow for negotiation to take place whilst all the departmental ministers remained in place, albeit the Executive itself couldn’t meet, but at least there were ministers in post and that enabled a degree of decision-making within Government departments.

“So I was hoping that within that period, that we would see meaningful engagement and negotiation leading to solutions in terms of the concerns that Unionists have about the agreement.”

Sir Jeffrey stressed the importance of consensus in Northern Ireland politics, quoting former SDLP leader John Hume: “In a divided society, you cannot operate on majority rule, you’ve got to operate on the basis of consensus.”

Northern Ireland council elections
Sir Jeffrey said consensus has been undermined by issues relating to the Northern Ireland Protocol (Liam McBurney/PA)

“John Hume championed the concept of consensus and the reality is that at the moment in Northern Ireland, that cross-community consensus in relation to some very fundamental issues that impact on the day-to-day lives of the people of Northern Ireland, arising from the Northern Ireland Protocol as part of the EU Withdrawal Agreement, means that that consensus has been seriously undermined,” he said.

“We sought to resolve those issues whilst the Executive remained in place, we were party to the New Decade, New Approach Agreement at the beginning of 2020, we worked in good faith, and a key commitment in that agreement was an undertaking by the United Kingdom Government to ensure that our place in the internal market of the United Kingdom would be protected in any post-Brexit arrangements.

“The protocol doesn’t do that, and it is now acknowledged by the Government and indeed by the Irish Prime Minister, the current Taoiseach, that the protocol actually harmed our ability to trade with the rest of the United Kingdom.”

Sir Jeffrey started his evidence by outlining his party’s opposition to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

While Sir Jeffrey was not a member of the DUP at that point, as a UUP member he walked out of the talks before the final agreement was signed.

He told MPs there was nothing for victims of the Troubles in the agreement, while paramilitary prisoners were released.

Sir Jeffrey said there were also concerns around proposals to reform policing, saying they did not want the then-RUC to be scapegoated, and also concerns around how the institutions would operate.

He added that many of their concerns around “significant flaws” in the 1998 deal were dealt with at St Andrews in 2006.

But he said that the change to how the First Minister and deputy First Ministers are nominated, as opposed to the original method of being elected by the Assembly, was made by Government, not requested by the DUP.

More from Press and Journal

Lerwick lifeboat towed the broken down vessel back to Lerwick Harbour. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Lerwick lifeboat rescues broken down vessel
Aberdeen target Rhys Williams
CONFIRMED: Aberdeen sign Liverpool defender Rhys Williams on season long loan
Ardersier Port
Ardersier Port joins Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport consortium
Ellon-based BrewDog chief brands Brexit a 'catastrophe' for business
Borough Briggs, the home of Elgin City.
Elgin City director and key sponsor steps down following email row
Elgin Town Centre on September 23, 1969. "Though the High Street with St. Giles Church at its centre, is Elgin's main shopping thoroughfare. Inevitably, with the city's increasing importance, there is an outspread of commercial activity in adjacent streets." Image: DC Thomson
In pictures: Elgin's charming town centre in the 1960s and 1970s
Police car parked across Catto Drive in Peterhead.
Woman, 58, dead and man arrested after Peterhead police incident
Graeme Shinnie has signed a three-year deal with Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Graeme Shinnie returns home after completing move to Aberdeen
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson giving evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee (House of Commons/PA)
Mazda MX-5 delivers real driver rewards
The Parkhead farmer who crashed into cyclists
Farmer fled scene of collision with cyclists in his tractor