Man appears in court charged with murdering woman whose body was found in layby

By Press Association
Sarah Henshaw was described as a ‘wonderful daughter and sister’ (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)
Sarah Henshaw was described as a 'wonderful daughter and sister' (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a mother-of-two whose body was found in a layby.

Sarah Henshaw went missing from her home in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, on the evening of June 20.

The 31-year-old’s body was discovered just after 12am in a layby off the westbound carriageway of the A617 near Chesterfield, close to junction 29 of the M1, on Monday.

Darren Hall, 36, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court for the first time on Wednesday, with prosecutor Peter Bettany telling the court the case was not suitable for bail.

Balbir Samra, chair of the bench of magistrates, remanded Hall, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, into further custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on Friday.

He said: “Your case can’t be dealt with here. It is being sent to the crown court, Derby Crown Court, and your next appearance will be at 9.30am on June 30.

“Please go with the officers. You are remanded in custody.”

Wearing a grey tracksuit and jumper and flanked by two dock officers, Hall spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth in a short hearing at the court in Derby.

Amie Godson, representing him, made no representations.

Members of Ms Henshaw’s family packed the public gallery in court and remained silent throughout the hearing.

Derbyshire Police have appealed for information about a blue Ford Transit van, registration beginning YP16, which may have been in the area in the early hours of June 21.

Ms Henshaw’s mother, Lorraine, paid tribute to the “wonderful daughter and sister” on Tuesday.

“Sarah was my firstborn child – and was a wonderful daughter and sister,” she said.

“She was also a fantastic mum to her two girls, who she loved so much.

“Sarah would always put others first and was always incredibly kind.

“As a family, we are all devastated by her death. We miss her so much and will love her forever.”

Police have continued to urge anyone with information that may help with inquiries to get in touch quoting incident number 444 of June 23.

