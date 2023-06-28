Owners sell boat impounded by police after death of two swimmers in Bournemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owners sell boat impounded by police after death of two swimmers in Bournemouth

By Press Association
The cruise boat called the Dorset Belle has been sold after it was impounded at Cobb’s Quay Marina in Poole, Dorset, after a 17-year-old-boy and a girl aged 12 died in hospital following an incident off Bournemouth beach PA)
The cruise boat called the Dorset Belle has been sold after it was impounded at Cobb's Quay Marina in Poole, Dorset, after a 17-year-old-boy and a girl aged 12 died in hospital following an incident off Bournemouth beach PA)

The owners of the boat which was impounded by police following the death of two young swimmers next to Bournemouth pier have sold the sightseeing vessel.

The move to sell the Dorset Belle comes after the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said that no boat was involved in the fatal incident on May 31.

Joe Abbess, 17, and Sunnah Khan, 12, drowned, and eight other people were treated by paramedics after they were suspected to have been caught in a riptide next to the pier at the Dorset seaside resort.

Dorset Police impounded the pleasure cruiser Dorset Belle at its berth in Poole Harbour following the fatal incident.

Now Island Cruises, which operated the boat, said in a post on Facebook that the vessel had been handed over to its new owners on Tuesday June 27.

Bournemouth beach deaths
The Dorset Belle cruiser has been sold by its owners following the death of two young swimmers at Bournemouth on May 31 (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

It stated: “Unfortunately due to the circumstances currently surrounding the Dorset Belle, the only option available to Island Cruises is to sell her to avoid liquidation of the company, the bills have been mounting up and need to be paid, the lack of money due to the vessel not operating has been a major factor in this heartbreaking decision.

“We have owned her for almost 5 years, made it through Covid and the recession but the last few weeks have been too much financially and mentally with lots of sleepless nights.

“I have searched for a solution to keep her operating from Bournemouth but have drawn a blank.

“She was handed over to her new owners this afternoon, she will be deeply missed by us all.

“On a positive note, her new owners are already spending time on her to get her ready for the remainder of the summer, we all wish them the very best for the future.

“Fair winds and following seas old girl.”

The MAIB said in a statement on Tuesday: “Having conducted a thorough preliminary assessment of the circumstances of this tragic accident the MAIB has decided that no formal investigation will be launched.

“This was a truly tragic accident but our understanding of the circumstances is that it did not involve a vessel and therefore is not something the branch would investigate.”

A man in his 40s, who police said was “on the water” at the time, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and later released under investigation.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council suspended boat operations from the pier.

An inquest into the deaths of the two youngsters, which was opened at Bournemouth Town Hall earlier this month, heard that they were part of a group of people thought to have been caught up in a riptide in the sea near the pier.

Post-mortem examinations found that they both died of drowning, the inquest was told, before coroner Rachael Griffin adjourned proceedings to a further hearing in September.

Dorset Police said the beach was extremely busy at the time of the incident but that neither of the youngsters nor anyone else pulled from the sea had been involved in any collision or contact with any vessel in the water.

