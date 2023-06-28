Jury sworn in for sex offences trial of Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Jury sworn in for sex offences trial of Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey

By Press Association
American actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court ahead of his trial for alleged sex offences (Aaron Chown/PA)
American actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court ahead of his trial for alleged sex offences (Aaron Chown/PA)

A jury has been selected ahead of the trial of Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey for alleged sex offences.

The Hollywood star has previously denied 12 charges against four men, including sexual assault and indecent assault.

The 63-year-old smiled and waved as he walked into Southwark Crown Court in London on Wednesday.

Kevin Spacey court case
Actor Kevin Spacey (centre) arrives at Southwark Crown Court ahead of his trial for alleged sex offences (Aaron Chown/PA)

He arrived in a taxi, wearing a pink tie and a navy suit, and took a moment to say good morning to people assembled outside the court before making his way into the building.

Before the jury panel was selected, Mr Justice Mark Wall told prospective jurors: “I am sure the defendant will be gratified to know that many of you will know his name or have seen his films.”

The actor looked intently at the nine men and three women selected to try his case as they made their way to their seats.

Two reserve jurors were also selected to sit through the opening of the prosecution.

Mr Justice Wall told the jury panel of 14 that the case is one which has “quite obviously” attracted a lot of media attention but that they “must avoid this coverage where you can”.

He said: “A particular danger, especially in a case like this where the defendant has a public profile, is using your computer to research things.”

And he warned the panel to avoid using their computers for “anything to do with this trial”.

Jurors are set to hear about allegations against Spacey from between 2001 and 2013, with the full charge sheet read in open court.

Kevin Spacey court case
Court artist sketch of Kevin Spacey in the dock at Southwark Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The actor pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey has an address in Waterloo, south London, but also lives in the US, where he has family and a dog.

In an initial court hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in June, Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs QC, said his client “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case”.

Mr Gibbs said the defendant returned to the UK “to establish his innocence” and “proceed with his life”.

The actor is known for starring in House Of Cards, American Beauty and The Usual Suspects, and was the artistic director at The Old Vic theatre in London between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey is on unconditional bail and prosecutor Christine Agnew KC is due to open the case on Friday.

