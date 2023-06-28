Grayson Perry accepts knighthood in burgundy taffeta dress in honour of the King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grayson Perry accepts knighthood in burgundy taffeta dress in honour of the King

By Press Association
Sir Grayson Perry, artist, writer and Broadcaster after being made a Knight Bachelor by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sir Grayson Perry, artist, writer and Broadcaster after being made a Knight Bachelor by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir Grayson Perry has accepted his knighthood from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle wearing a burgundy taffeta dress in honour of King Charles.

The Turner prize winning artist and broadcaster, 63, who is known for his tapestries, ceramic works and cross-dressing, was recognised in the New Year Honours list for services to the arts.

In 2014, Sir Grayson was made a CBE during an investiture by the then Prince Charles and wore what he called his “Italian mother-of-the-bride” outfit, a midnight blue dress with a wide-brimmed black hat.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Artist Grayson Perry made a CBE by the then Prince of Wales in 2014 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking about his knighthood outfit on Wednesday, he told the PA news agency: “The last outfit was ‘mother-of-the-bride’, so maybe I’m now ‘grandmother-of-the-bride’ – I’ve got a bit older.

“My basic thought was that King Charles has just been crowned. I thought Carolingian, so I looked to the Stuart era for influence – 17th century, those sort of portraits of women of that age.

“That was my starting point, with big sleeves and a dropped shoulder. I designed it, and then I have a dressmaker and a hatmaker who I work with. We have fun.”

Asked about the material of the dress, Sir Grayson described it as “burgundy taffeta”.

The Essex-born artist said he wanted to use the title informally because he doesn’t want to come across as “pompous”, but also said it should be used during a “very formal occasion”.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Sir Grayson Perry, artist, writer and Broadcaster, from London, is made a Knight Bachelor by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“But it’s quite funny to sign off a text to your best friend, ‘Sir G’,” he joked.

He later said: “When you’re trying to get into somewhere, it’s the equivalent of sort of: ‘Do you know who I am?’”

His wife Philippa Perry clarified: “We don’t use it for booking restaurants.”

Asked what a young Grayson Perry would make of him being knighted, he said: “I’m in a completely different stratosphere. I’m a blue-chip member of the establishment now, but that’s fine by me because in a way it’s a by-product of success.

“You don’t ask for honours; they’re bestowed upon you. You can’t plan for those.”

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Sir Grayson Perry described Prince William as ‘fun’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sir Grayson also described his conversation with “fun” William, who bestowed the honour on Wednesday.

“We talked about humour, because humour is important. I don’t think it gets enough recognition in the culture quite often, because humour is the check and balance of culture, there’s no common sense without a sense of humour,” he said.

Sir Grayson previously said being given a knighthood was an honour coming from a kind of working-class background.

Born in 1960 in Chelmsford, he began his career at Braintree College of Further Education and then at Portsmouth Polytechnic, where he studied fine art.

Later when he moved to London in the early 1980s, he began attending evening pottery classes and developed a strong connection with the medium, and often appeared in public as his female alter-ego, Claire.

ART Turner 4
Grayson Perry’s work in the Turner Prize 2003 at the Tate Modern in London (Tate/PA)

He won the Turner Prize in 2003 after being nominated for the piece Claire’s Coming Out Dress and a collection of vases depicting the dark recesses of life.

Speaking about what his advice would be for young artists, Sir Grayson said: “It’s a long haul.”

He continued: “I was very much a late developer. I was one of those artists that rose without trace.

“I was in my late thirties before I made a living from my work. But I’ve also had a really lovely late career where I’m doing lots of different things and trying new things. So, I would say never stop learning. It’s absolutely important to always try new things that excite you.”

Sir Grayson compared the investiture ceremony with his experience in 2014, describing it as “very smooth and well-rehearsed”.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Sir Grayson Perry (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He told PA: “What’s nice now is it’s much more intimate compared to the old way they did it in Buckingham Palace, where it’s more of a mass celebration, and there was a big audience, hundreds of people there.

“This was much more intimate and it felt more meaningful somehow and it felt more validating.

“The whole reason of a ritual is to orchestrate emotion, you know, a wedding, a funeral, a christening, these are there to promote the emotion and I suppose the emotion you’re trying to do here is pride.”

Asked if being a knight changes anything, he said: “Obviously now I could get into real trouble if I did something naughty.

“At the lower end, speeding. At the upper end, well we won’t go there!

“I haven’t got any dirty secrets. I’ve led with my secrets all my life and they’re all dirty!”

He added that the honour will be placed in his “cupboard of medals”, joking: “I’m very good at winning things.”

