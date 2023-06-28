Cricketer claims umpire suggested she ‘stay home to do ironing’ during match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricketer claims umpire suggested she ‘stay home to do ironing’ during match

By Press Association
Charlotte Dukes was playing for Gloucestershire County Cricket Club at the time (Charlotte Dukes/PA)
Charlotte Dukes was playing for Gloucestershire County Cricket Club at the time (Charlotte Dukes/PA)

A cricketer, who claims an umpire at a county cricket match suggested she “stay at home to do the ironing”, has called the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report “shocking, but not surprising”.

Charlotte Dukes, from Bristol, a finance worker, said she felt “let down” by cricket and “broke down into tears” when she was 13 – playing for Gloucestershire County Cricket Club – following the umpire’s alleged comment, and said it was an experience that had “stuck” with her into adulthood.

“I play (cricket) – not at the same level – but I’ve not joined a club since,” the 26-year-old told the PA news agency.

Ms Dukes has played sport all her life but said the incident was “a pinnacle moment” that made her question why someone with “embedded prejudices” could officiate the game.

She said: “I was really upset and disappointed. I felt let down by the institution of cricket, which I absolutely loved as a sport.”

Ms Dukes addressed the issue with her coach at the time and believes that the umpire did not oversee another women’s cricket game following the incident.

The ICEC’s Holding Up A Mirror To Cricket report found that there was widespread discrimination in class, sex and race in English and Welsh cricket, which Ms Dukes said she experienced in her teens.

Ms Dukes, who went to a state school, said cricket felt like “a private school game” and claimed “there are definitely class issues” in the sport.

She said: “We had another girl who was actively called out for the way she spoke, she was called common because she didn’t speak like everyone else there.”

During her time playing county-level cricket, Ms Dukes also claimed there were “fairly alarming” comments made about players’ race and ethnicity.

“We did play against a lot of non-white people, but there was always an undertone – there were comments about them that if they were Indian or Pakistani they should be good at cricket,” she explained.

She said cricket had a “limited lifespan” if discrimination continued in the sport and believed it needed a “mass overhaul” to make it more accessible.

“There were some pretty rotten apples out there, and if they’re not being weeded out, and they’re not being correctly disciplined, and if you haven’t got a new generation of people coming in who are open-minded, excited for the game … the game probably has a limited lifespan,” she said.

“The difficulty is if the attitudes of the sport perpetuate not just in the game, in the officials, and in the cricket boards, if it also perpetuates to the fans, is that something that you can overhaul without changing the essence of the game?”

The ICEC chair Cindy Butts (centre, seated) and her team of commissioners have highlighted racism, sexism and elitism within cricket
ICEC chair Cindy Butts, centre, and her team of commissioners highlighted racism, sexism and elitism within cricket (ICEC/PA)

The sport continues to be elitist, with little to no focus given to addressing class barriers, the ICEC report said.

More than 4,000 people responded to the ICEC’s call for evidence when it was putting the report together, with one in two saying they had experienced discrimination within the game.

The report made 44 recommendations, including – as “an essential first step” – a call for the England and Wales Cricket Board to make an unqualified public apology recognising that racism, sexism, elitism and class-based discrimination still existed and recognise the impact of that upon victims.

ECB chairman Richard Thompson has apologised and pledged in a letter to ICEC chairwoman Cindy Butts: “We will use this moment to reset cricket.”

While Ms Dukes continued to enjoy cricket, calling it “an incredible game” and “one of the most intelligent sports”, she said it was “so important that people check themselves and that they’re able to check their own privilege”.

