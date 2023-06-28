Public-sector workers ready for ‘prolonged’ industrial action, union says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public-sector workers ready for 'prolonged' industrial action, union says

By Press Association
Unison has warned that workers could take 'immense' industrial action
Unison has warned that workers could take ‘immense’ industrial action (Claudia Savage/PA)

Public-sector workers in Northern Ireland are preparing for a period of “immense, serious and prolonged” industrial action if their demands are not met, a healthcare union leader has said.

A leader of the union representing civil servants also called for a general strike to reverse the cuts to public services in Northern Ireland.

In the absence of a devolved government, the budget for Northern Ireland was set by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, with senior civil servants estimating Stormont departments need hundreds of millions of pounds in extra funding to maintain public services at their current level this year.

Workers from a number of unions including Unison, Nipsa and Unite gathered outside the Northern Ireland Office at Erskine House in Belfast to express their intention to go on strike if the ongoing dispute around pay for workers and cuts in the public sector is not settled.

Unison, Nipsa and Unite workers protesting outside the Northern Ireland Office at Erskine House in Belfast (Claudia Savage/PA)

Stephanie Greenwood, Unison convener for health reps, told the protesters that if their members did not achieve pay parity with healthcare workers in the UK, they would be engaging in a strike on a level “never seen” before in September of this year.

“The message that the employer, the Secretary of State and our politicians need to hear today is that we are marching towards a series of industrial action in the autumn and the winter,” she said.

“Industrial action never seen like before. Our members are frustrated, our members are angry, our members will not be disrespected from this day forth.

“They will take the most immense, serious and prolonged industrial action, and the only people that can stop that are our politicians, our employers and the Secretary of State.”

Unison, Nipsa and Unite workers hold a sign featuring a picture of Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris (Claudia Savage/PA)

Unison is one of the UK’s largest trade unions, representing more than 1.3 million members, with 40,000 members in Northern Ireland.

The union encompasses health care workers including nurses and student nurses, midwives, paramedics and admin staff, as well as some workers in education.

Unison members in Northern Ireland are threatening strike action as they say NHS workers in the region are not receiving equal pay when compared to their counterparts in England and Wales.

Ms Greenwood said healthcare workers could not tolerate any more pressure on their current salaries.

“They cannot make ends meet. They cannot pay their food bills. They cannot pay oil, they cannot pay electricity. Their children are suffering, our children are suffering,” she said.

Stephanie Greenwood addressing demonstrators outside the Northern Ireland Office at Erskine House (Claudia Savage/PA)

“We are turning into a province of poverty and deprivation. Twenty-five years on from the peace agreement and where are we? We’re in a fragile peace. That peace is threatened by poverty.”

The union representing some civil servants in Northern Ireland, Nipsa, also attended the protest on Wednesday.

Permanent secretaries in the civil service have had to implement cuts across Stormont departments including healthcare and education as a result of the budget set by Mr Heaton-Harris and the absence of elected Stormont ministers.

Devolved government in Northern Ireland has not been operational for more than a year due to the DUP’s ongoing protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Public-sector workers protesting outside the Northern Ireland Office in Belfast (Claudia Savage/PA)

Nipsa also announced its intention to escalate industrial action in September, to reverse the cuts to public services as well as achieving increased pay for their members.

Carmel Gates, general secretary of Nipsa, called for a general strike to protect the public sector in Northern Ireland.

“As a public service union, first and foremost we want to see our members getting properly paid, but we also want to see the services that we work in protected,” she said.

“So, if we don’t have a needs-based budget, and that provides for decent pay awards, or protection of services, then we will be escalating our action in September.

“We took strike action in February alongside the teachers and I’m going to hope that when we take action in September, we’re taking action alongside teachers, health service workers, education workers, local government workers.

Carmel Gates addressing demonstrators outside the Northern Ireland Office (Claudia Savage/PA)

“In fact, I would like to see private-sector employees joining us too, I would like to see a general strike to really make the point that workers here have had enough. We’ve endured cuts for too long and we’re not enduring them any longer.”

Ms Gates also said that as a result of the lack of devolved government and the budgetary constraints, civil servants were being asked to take action that went against their “moral compass”.

“We’re here to say civil servants deserve better. They’ve endured all this time without an assembly, they’ve been the ones who are sticking their neck out,” she said.

“They’re doing stuff that is outside their moral compasses, stuff that they don’t want to do. They shouldn’t be asked to do it.”

The Northern Ireland Office has been approached for comment.

