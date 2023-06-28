DUP await Government response to Windsor Framework proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

DUP await Government response to Windsor Framework proposals

By Press Association
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he wanted to see devolution restored (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he wanted to see devolution restored (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP is waiting for a response from Government on proposals around the Windsor Framework, while Sinn Fein has challenged the party to end the “blockade” of Stormont.

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been in flux for more than a year since the DUP withdrew first minister Paul Givan as it pressed the UK Government to address unionist concerns around post-Brexit arrangements.

Appearing at the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party had submitted a document to Government which was understood to outline what it needed to re-enter Stormont.

The Windsor Framework is due to come into force in October.

“We have put that paper to the Government. We want to give the Government time to respond to that and I think it’s important we respect the integrity of that process,” he told MPs.

“We’ll see what the Government responds with and then we can determine what we say publicly, obviously, the outcome of this process will become a matter of public record, it has to do, but I want to ensure that we get the right outcome.”

Sir Jeffrey said his party was looking for “protection for the ability of Northern Ireland’s businesses to trade with the rest of the UK in the event that there’s future divergence between UK law and EU law”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson giving evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was giving evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

“I don’t think it’s unreasonable to say to the Government of the United Kingdom, we need to ensure that where divergence may occur in the future between EU law which applies to the manufacture of goods in Northern Ireland and UK law, that the Government will ensure that we can continue to have access to the internal market of the United Kingdom and the changes to either UK law or EU law will not inhibit our ability to trade within our own country,” he said.

“That in essence is what we’re looking for.”

Since Mr Givan resigned in February 2022, an Assembly election saw Sinn Fein overtake the DUP to become the largest party.

This means Sinn Fein is currently entitled to nominate the next first minister, and the DUP to nominate the next deputy first minister.

But the Assembly has remained effectively collapsed while the DUP refuses to participate.

Brexit
Sir Jeffrey said his decision to withdraw Paul Givan, pictured, as first minister in February 2022 was ‘proportionate’ (Peter Morrison/PA)

Sir Jeffrey told MPs that he wanted to see devolution restored, and rejected claims by some that his party was reluctant to re-enter Stormont.

“There are some who allege that the DUP’s reluctance to go back into powersharing is because of the way in which the first minister and deputy first minister will operate going forward. They are joint offices. When devolution returns, we will nominate a minister to that office. We are very clear about that, that is not the issue for us,” he said.

He insisted his decision to withdraw Mr Givan as first minister in February 2022 was “proportionate”.

“It was with great reluctance that I took the decision in February 2022 to withdraw the first minister,” he told MPs.

“I felt it was a proportionate decision that would buy time to allow for negotiation to take place whilst all the departmental ministers remained in place, albeit the Executive itself couldn’t meet, but at least there were ministers in post and that enabled a degree of decision-making within government departments.”

Sir Jeffrey said he had hoped that would have prompted “meaningful engagement and negotiation leading to solutions in terms of the concerns that unionists have about the agreement”.

He stressed the importance of consensus in Northern Ireland politics, quoting former SDLP leader John Hume, and said the Northern Ireland Protocol had “seriously undermined” consensus.

But Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy has called on the DUP to “end its blockade of the political institutions”.

“The time for excuses and delay is long past. What the public need to hear now from Jeffrey Donaldson and the DUP is that they are ending their blockade and going back to work,” he said.

“The onus is on Jeffrey Donaldson to act in the public interest and stop putting his party before the people who want and deserve government and the proper delivery of public services.

“Sinn Fein stands ready to form an Executive today, and to work together with all the parties to support public services and deliver for the people we collectively represent.”

More from Press and Journal

Morvern Medical Practice in Oban. Image: Google Maps.
Two west coast medical practices to merge later this year
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Banff court story Picture shows; Katie Lynch and neglected dog Dexter.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/SSPCA Date; Unknown
Woman let dog fall into 'skeletal state' after bad break-up
The owners of this granite home have breathed new life into the property. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
Live your best life in this £430,000 house in Aberdeen's west end
College manager Donna Booth is delighted at the council approval. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'A much-needed resource for Inverness and the Highlands': Discovery College gets go-ahead to open…
Skye's Ross Gordon and Calum Grant (Kingussie) challenge for the ball in a MacTavish Cup match at The Dell.
Shinty: Blow for Kingussie as defender Calum Grant heads Down Under
Rothes manager Ross Jack.
Rothes snap up defenders as boss Ross Jack reshapes for next season
Arranging childcare and activities to keep kids occupied over the summer holidays takes a lot of effort (Image: Oksana Shufrych/Shutterstock)
Kirstin Innes: Cost and stress of summer holiday childcare is unsustainable for parents
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043663. Callum Law 27th June 2023. Full time result Buckie 3 Peterhead 2 Pictures taken at the pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Peterhead today. Picture:Peterhead 16 David Wilson Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
David Wilson happy to be back in Peterhead fold
Hey Duggee!
A-woof! Hey Duggee brings his clubhouse to Aberdeen and Inverness to thrill wee fans
Moray Council has earmarked £1.5m to replace Cloddach bridge. Image: Moray Council
£1.5m earmarked by Moray Council for Cloddach bridge replacement