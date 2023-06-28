Man accused of Christmas Eve murder refuses to name those involved in shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man accused of Christmas Eve murder refuses to name those involved in shooting

By Press Association
Elle Edwards was killed in a shooting outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral (Family handout/PA)
Elle Edwards was killed in a shooting outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral (Family handout/PA)

A man accused of killing a woman outside a pub on Christmas Eve has told a court he knows who was involved in the shooting but refuses to name them.

Connor Chapman, 23, allegedly murdered Elle Edwards, 26, by opening fire with a Skorpion sub-machine gun outside the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside, just before midnight on December 24 last year.

Giving evidence at Liverpool Crown Court for a second day on Wednesday, Chapman denied driving to the pub in a stolen Mercedes A-Class car, which had been parked outside his home in Houghton Road, Woodchurch, and waiting in the area for about three hours before the attack.

He claimed a man went to collect the key for the “pool car” just before 9pm.

Police at the Lighthouse Inn after the shooting
Police at the Lighthouse Inn after the shooting (PA)

He said: “I know the person who came to get the car. I never asked the question. What’s understood doesn’t need to be said.”

Asked by Nigel Power KC, prosecuting, who that person was, Chapman said: “It’s not as simple as naming the person. There’s repercussions for naming that person who came and picked the car up.”

Asked again if he would tell the court who it was, he said: “At this stage, no.”

Mr Power asked at what stage he might tell the court.

Chapman replied: “I don’t believe I am going to, no.”

He told the court there had been “trouble” between people on the Woodchurch estate, where he lived, and the Ford – or Beechwood – estate on the other side of the M53 in Wirral.

The shooting was the culmination of a feud between groups in the two areas, the court has been told.

Chapman said in the days after the murder he shared a Facebook post by someone from the Ford estate calling for people to “put down these guns and knives”.

In his post, Chapman said: “It’s not that deep, it’s not unstoppable, some real petty shit going on out ere.”

He told the court he was trying to act as a mediator.

Asked who he was trying to mediate between, he said: “The people who were having a feud with certain people off Ford.”

Mr Power asked: “Who are they?”

The funeral cortege for Ms Edwards arrives at St Nicholas’s Church in Wallasey in January
The funeral cortege for Miss Edwards arrives at St Nicholas’s Church in Wallasey in January (PA)

Chapman said: “I’m not prepared to name them.”

He said three days after publishing the post on Facebook he found out the stolen Mercedes was used in the shooting and helped torch it.

Mr Power said: “All you were worried about was there was no retaliation back from the Ford estate to where you were and that you wouldn’t get caught?”

Chapman said: “I pretty much doubt that that Facebook post is going to fool anybody if I’m the person you’re saying I am. There’s been no shootings since I’ve been in jail so I must be the person doing the shooting, is that the suggestion?”

The defendant, wearing his hair in a bun, said he was at home all night on Christmas Eve after returning from shopping in Manchester at about 7.30pm and had been wrapping presents.

Asked if he used his phone during that time, he told the court: “I tried to wrap the presents and it just looked scruffy so I put into YouTube, ‘How to wrap presents’, and watched that for like 10 minutes. Maybe for another 40 minutes after that I had music on on my phone.”

The father of Ms Edwards, Tim Edwards, arrives at court with family members earlier this month
The father of Ms Edwards, Tim Edwards, arrives at court with family members earlier this month (PA)

He denies murdering Ms Edwards, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He also denies having a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Co-defendant Thomas Waring, 20, of Private Drive, Barnston, Wirral, denies possessing a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender by helping Chapman dispose of the car.

Chapman will continue giving evidence on Thursday.

