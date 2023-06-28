Harry and Meghan have vacated Frogmore Cottage, palace confirms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Harry and Meghan have vacated Frogmore Cottage, palace confirms

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved their possessions out of Frogmore Cottage (Matt Dunham/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved their possessions out of Frogmore Cottage (Matt Dunham/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally vacated Frogmore Cottage, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Harry and Meghan were asked to move any remaining possessions out of their UK home close to Windsor Castle just weeks after the duke criticised his family in his controversial memoir Spare.

The cottage, which was refurbished by the couple and is a Crown Estate property, was their last remaining foothold in the UK, and the couple now live in California.

Frogmore Cottage
Frogmore Cottage is a Crown Estate property (Steve Parsons/PA)

At the annual Sovereign Grant account briefing on royal finances, Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said: “We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage.

“We will not be going into any detail on those arrangements here.

“Safe to say that, as has previously been stated, the duke and duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset.”

Harry was last in the UK earlier this month when he gave evidence at the High Court over his alleged hacking claim against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), before that he had returned briefly for his father the King’s coronation in May.

Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from the working monarchy.

Grade-II listed Frogmore was a gift to the couple from Harry’s grandmother, the late Queen.

In 2019, royal accounts showed Meghan and Harry paid £2.4 million to cover the refurbishment and rental of Frogmore Cottage, on the Home Park Estate, a property they have only used a handful of times since relocating to the US.

A palace official said there was nothing to add in relation to who would live in the cottage in the future.

King Charles III coronation
The Duke of Sussex has vacated Frogmore Cottage (Toby Melville/PA)

“I have nothing to add,” the official said. “Any future occupancy will be determined and communicated in next year’s report.”

The Palace refused to be drawn on whether the King’s disgraced brother the Duke of York would be leaving his Royal Lodge home in Windsor Great Park.

It has been reported that Andrew had been offered Frogmore Cottage instead.

Sir Michael said: “We will not be discussing any details of the duke’s private lease arrangements here today.”

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers summer-signing Rumarn Burrell battles for the ball in a friendly against Dunfermline.
Paul Hartley to assess trialists after eight feature in Cove Rangers' pre-season draw with…
Sink hole on Don't know if anyone has done an article on it. But sinkhole... On Leadside Road opposite Rosemount Square.
'Sinkhole' opens up in Aberdeen city centre
Left - rainbow flag flying and right - Pride in Moray chairman David Harrison standing.
Outrage in Moray as second pride flag stolen from school in less than a…
Cam Cameron who was attempting 60 nights on Rockall.
Rockall adventurer rescued by Coastguard after 32 days into 60 day challenge
RAF combat planes to make "exciting" flyover above Braemar Junior Highland Games. Image: John Macpherson.
RAF aircrafts to roar over 'bigger and better' Braemar Junior Games
police close road
Man dies after collision on the A90 in Aberdeenshire
Corran ferry
Corran Ferry cancelled due to a 'technical issue'
Morvern Medical Practice in Oban. Image: Google Maps.
Two west coast medical practices to merge later this year
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Banff court story Picture shows; Katie Lynch and neglected dog Dexter.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/SSPCA Date; Unknown
Woman let dog fall into 'skeletal state' after bad break-up
The owners of this granite home have breathed new life into the property. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
Live your best life in this £430,000 house in Aberdeen's west end