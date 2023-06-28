Buckingham Palace misses ethnic minority staff diversity target again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Buckingham Palace misses ethnic minority staff diversity target again

By Press Association
Buckingham Palace (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Buckingham Palace (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Buckingham Palace has once again missed its diversity target for staff, with the number from ethnic minority backgrounds remaining at 9.7%.

The King’s household had set a goal of 10% for the end of 2022. It has now introduced a new target of 14% of all employees by 2025.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s household, however, has 16.3% of staff from an ethnic minority background, with the Kensington Palace figure up from 13.6% last year.

Royal visit to the Climate Innovation Forum
King Charles III (Justin Tallis/PA)

In the UK, around 18% of people belong to a black, Asian, mixed or other ethnic group, according to the 2021 Census data.

The percentage of ethnic minority staff in royal households was published for the first time in 2021 in the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s accusations of racism against the royal family in their Oprah Winfrey interview.

In November, the royal household faced a a public outcry after Lady Susan Hussey, the late Queen’s lady in waiting, repeatedly asked a black British charity leader where she “really came from” at a Palace reception.

Lady Susan, who quit her role in the household, later met and apologised to Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space.

Reception to raise awareness of violence against women and girls
The Queen hosting the a reception at Buckingham Palace, in November (Kin Cheung/PA)

This year’s Sovereign Grant report on royal finances showed that a new Inclusion and Diversity strategy and action plan has been implemented, supported by a specially formed working group, offering education resources and learning programmes.

A Buckingham Palace official said of the diversity figures: “I recognise we are not where we would like to be and we are committed to making progress in this area.

“And hence why we’ve raised the target to 14% having got close to our 10% figure.

“We now need to set out the scale of our ambition to really make headway in this space.”

Buckingham Palace said just over 12% of senior household roles or non-executive directors on the Lord Chamberlain’s Committee were from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Trooping the Colour
The royals on the Palace balcony earlier this month (Yui Mok/PA)

“We’re determined to accelerate progress in this area and as with all organisations, that change starts with leadership,” the spokesman said.

The final diversity figure for last year (2021-22) was 9.7% – with an unaudited figure of 9.6% printed in last year’s Sovereign Grant accounts, and 8.5% reported the previous year.

Meghan, the first mixed race person to marry a senior royal for centuries, said in 2021 that an unnamed royal – not the late Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh – raised concerns with Harry about how dark their son Archie’s skin tone might be before he was born.

The late Queen issued a statement saying that the issues raised would be dealt with privately as a family, but that “some recollections may vary”.

