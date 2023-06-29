What the papers say – June 29

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – June 29

By Press Association
A range of stories feature across the front pages (PA)
A range of stories feature across the front pages (PA)

The growing crisis surrounding Thames Water and health stories take top billing on the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph, which is one of several titles to feature a picture of England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow carrying a Just Stop Oil protester off the field at Lord’s, says the Government is preparing to take over water firms as the country’s biggest supplier moved close to collapse.

Those plans are echoed on the front of the i, which says UK taxpayers face the bill for saving a company owned by China and Abu Dhabi.

The Financial Times continues the theme as it says Thames Water’s problems are spurring “interim nationalisation plans” while The Guardian reports on “crisis talks” over the company’s £10 billion deficit.

And Metro simply declares “Thames on the brink”.

The Daily Mail turns its attention to striking doctors as it says NHS consultants will be allowed to conduct private work during a 48-hour walkout.

There is more medical news in The Times which reports on digital health checks which will be sent to people over 40 to carry out “midlife MoTs”.

The health of Madonna dominates the front page of The Sun which says the “pop queen” was taken to intensive care in New York due to a bacterial infection which has put her world tour on hold.

The Daily Mirror concentrates on the warning of a planned attack in the UK by so-called Islamic State terrorists.

Immigrants are on the mind of the Daily Express as it says rebellious peers have been told they face a showdown if they try to block legislation allowing deportation flights to Rwanda.

And the Daily Star comes out on the side of the slugs as it reports on the King’s dislike of the garden pests.

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers summer-signing Rumarn Burrell battles for the ball in a friendly against Dunfermline.
Paul Hartley to assess trialists after eight feature in Cove Rangers' pre-season draw with…
Sink hole on Don't know if anyone has done an article on it. But sinkhole... On Leadside Road opposite Rosemount Square.
'Sinkhole' opens up in Aberdeen city centre
Left - rainbow flag flying and right - Pride in Moray chairman David Harrison standing.
Outrage in Moray as second pride flag stolen from school in less than a…
Cam Cameron who was attempting 60 nights on Rockall.
Rockall adventurer rescued by Coastguard after 32 days into 60 day challenge
RAF combat planes to make "exciting" flyover above Braemar Junior Highland Games. Image: John Macpherson.
RAF aircrafts to roar over 'bigger and better' Braemar Junior Games
police close road
Man dies after collision on the A90 in Aberdeenshire
Corran ferry
Corran Ferry cancelled due to a 'technical issue'
Morvern Medical Practice in Oban. Image: Google Maps.
Two west coast medical practices to merge later this year
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Banff court story Picture shows; Katie Lynch and neglected dog Dexter.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/SSPCA Date; Unknown
Woman let dog fall into 'skeletal state' after bad break-up
The owners of this granite home have breathed new life into the property. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
Live your best life in this £430,000 house in Aberdeen's west end