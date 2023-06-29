Toxic waste may be leaking into Unesco World Heritage site, say campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Toxic waste may be leaking into Unesco World Heritage site, say campaigners

By Press Association
The Iron Bridge was built over the River Severn in 1779 but campaigners fear toxic chemicals are now passing under it (Nick Potts/PA)
The Iron Bridge was built over the River Severn in 1779 but campaigners fear toxic chemicals are now passing under it (Nick Potts/PA)

An old landfill in the West Midlands thought to contain toxic waste may be leaking into a Unesco World Heritage Site, local Green Party members have said.

Stoneyhill is in the south-east of Telford, Shropshire, above the Ironbridge Gorge, which is famed for being one of the birthplaces of the Industrial Revolution in the 18th century.

Campaigners believe hazardous waste was dumped there carelessly by the now-defunct chemical manufacturer Monsanto and they are concerned about its contents leaking into the environment as well as the proximity of a new housing estate being built nearby.

Monsanto has racked up billions in liability for pollution in the United States but has never paid out any compensation in the UK, despite records showing it produced tens of thousands of tonnes of chemical waste here which were then dumped in unregulated landfills across England and Wales.

Environment Agency (EA) data shows Stoneyhill received unspecified industrial, commercial, household and special – meaning hazardous – waste as well as liquid sludge between February 1985 and March 1991.

Reverend Paul Cawthorne, who has spent years investigating Monsanto dump sites, said he saw a “2ft-high pile” of records in an EA office 20 years ago showing the source of Stoneyhill’s waste, but that the EA is now telling him those records do not exist.

Asked whether it possesses any such records and if it is investigating the possible pollution, the EA refused to comment.

Rev Cawthorne also said the local council has photographs proving that barrels of sludge were brought from Monsanto’s factory in Ruabon, North Wales, and carelessly dumped in the mud.

He shared copies of these photographs with the PA news agency but they cannot be published for copyright reasons.

They show rusted barrels rolling off the back of a lorry, crusty brown sludge spilling on to the ground, and other barrels buried haphazardly in the mud.

Other photographs show notes on the back with one labelled “Stoneyhill” and dated from 1992 reading: “Area at poor cover/empty drum marked hazardous.”

Another says: “Monsanto load deposited at Stoneyhill.”

Environment Agency historic landfill data
An Environment Agency map of Telford showing historic landfill sites in red, with Stoneyhill located immediately west of Horsehay (Environment Agency/PA)

The photographs could not be independently verified by PA.

Telford and Wrekin Council said chemical waste had come from Monsanto but that EA records showed it to be “not toxic”.

Officials also said there is “routine testing” of the landfill and surrounding waters which has found “no evidence that leachate is leaving the site in an uncontrolled manner”, although the most recent test was in January.

Members of Telford and Wrekin Green Party believe pollution has occurred more recently, with liquid seeping from underneath the fence at the border of the landfill.

One member, who wished to remain anonymous, said it could be running down a hill towards the world-famous Ironbridge Gorge.

They also described a “strange smell about the place”, but they said a proper investigation is needed to identify any potential contamination.

Ironbridge
The River Severn often swells after heavy rain and floods the old industrial town of Ironbridge (Nick Potts/PA)

Pat McCarthy, co-ordinator for the Telford and Wrekin Green Party, said he has reported the possible pollution to the EA but it has not responded.

He said: “There are so many unknowns about it, but that in itself is the problem.

“There is a need to clarify what’s in the ground and what dangers it poses to the local residents, wildlife and waterways.

“Even worse, there seems to be a policy of denial and cover-up with both the agencies and the local authority. Telford has a particular issue about the way it deals with community concerns.

“There seems to be a culture here of feeling threatened by the community and there also seems to be this centralised control with the council and so they are not interested in allowing the community a voice.”

Rev Cawthorne also accused the local authority of not being honest with the public, adding: “Telford Council have shown a remarkable lack of candour about what is in the toxic waste site, close to where houses are now being built. This seems unfair to prospective house purchasers.

“I was shown a 2ft-high pile of tipping records of what was dumped at Stoneyhill in the Environment Agency’s Shrewsbury office. Where are those now? I think we should be told.”

Telford and Wrekin Council said details of the landfill are part of the planning process and that it is “clear with residents and the wider public that this is an actively managed closed landfill site and complies with rules set by Government”.

More from Press and Journal

Cyclists tend to outnumber drivers in Copenhagen (Image: Andrei Antipov/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Here's what Scotland can learn from Denmark
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043663. Callum Law 27th June 2023. Full time result Buckie 3 Peterhead 2 Pictures taken at the pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Peterhead today. Picture:Buckie 1 Stuart Knight Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Trophy target for Buckie Thistle's new recruit Stuart Knight
Areial view of workshop.
'Rare' opportunity to buy or rent 5,245sq ft workshop in Elgin
Artist impression of revamped Elgin Town Hall.
Elgin Cultural Quarter: Timeline for work to start on two major buildings revealed as…
The Ross County fans celebrate after their side - somehow - saw off Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-off final. Image: SNS
Play-off thriller earned Ross County new fans, says chief executive Steven Ferguson
Property from above.
Could this £500,000 Royal Deeside home be a restaurant again?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Murdoch Allan bakery chain launching its own vodka Picture shows; Paul and Katrina Allan, of Murdoch Allan. Hatton, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Korero Date; 12/06/2023
Vodka with your buttery? North-east bakers branch out into drink
Andrew Polson is one of two selected to send North Country Cheviot semen to the USA after the lifting of a 30 year ban.
Top NCC breeders export semen to USA
Rod Stewart on stage in Aberdeen last year. The rocker has dipped into his own pocket to pay for extra MRI scans at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Darrell Benn/DC Thomson
Exclusive: Sir Rod Stewart gives £10,000 to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to pay for extra…
Kieran Forbes. Image: Facebook
Speeder who hit 96mph in BMW blames 'provocation' from unmarked police car