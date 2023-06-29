Preparations made for Stormont return but UK government response is needed – DUP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Preparations made for Stormont return but UK government response is needed – DUP

By Press Association
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he has put proposals to the UK government around the Windsor Framework and awaits their response (PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he has put proposals to the UK government around the Windsor Framework and awaits their response (PA)

Preparations for the return of devolved government in Northern Ireland are being discussed but it hinges on a response from the UK government, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

The DUP leader said he is hopeful that solutions can be found but added he does not take that for granted.

The Stormont Assembly has been in flux for more than a year amid DUP protest action over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sir Jeffrey said he has put proposals to the UK government around the Windsor Framework and awaits their response.

His comments came as the Stormont parties took part in their weekly meetings with the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Jayne Brady.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris tweeted that he is “deeply disappointed” to be setting a budget for Northern Ireland in the absence of devolved government.

“The NI parties need to get back into an Executive so that spending decisions flowing from the budget allocations can be taken by locally elected politicians,” he tweeted.

Sir Jeffrey said they had a “useful conversation about the preparations for the return of devolved government”.

He said topics included budgetary pressures, what key elements might form a future programme for government and what the priority areas will be.

“We’re content to continue engaging in those kind of conversations and doing some ground work now so that if and when an Executive is restored we can hit the ground running in terms of tackling issues that need to be prioritised,” he said.

“Obviously none of this means that the restoration of devolution is inevitable – that requires the Government now to respond to the concerns that we have raised with them about what we feel are shortcomings in the Windsor Framework in relation to the UK internal market, the management and operation of the UK internal market. So we’re waiting on the Government to come back to us and respond to those concerns and to the specific proposals we have put to them.”

Asked for a potential timescale for Stormont returning, Sir Jeffrey said: “I see no reason why we can’t in the next few weeks make real progress.

“The timetable is outside our gift, it’s really down to the Government now to respond to the issues we have put forward. That in some parts will require legislation and hopefully that legislation can be brought before Parliament quickly.”

The DUP leader also said that in parallel with the party leaders’ conversations with Ms Brady, it is “important to engage at a political level”.

“The DUP is certainly up for those conversations with the other parties about the political decisions that will need to be taken early on in the process of restoring devolution,” he said. “But we’re very clear, none of this suggests that there is an inevitability about that. We need to resolve the outstanding issues related to the protocol and the Windsor Framework,” he said.

Sir Jeffrey said he is hopeful they “can get resolutions that enable the restoration of our Executive and Assembly”.

“But I don’t take that for granted,” he added.

