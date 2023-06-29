Queen dons lab coat to learn about diabetes research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen dons lab coat to learn about diabetes research

By Press Association
The Queen toured a research laboratory looking into type 1 diabetes (Justin Tallis/PA)
The Queen toured a research laboratory looking into type 1 diabetes (Justin Tallis/PA)

The Queen donned a white lab coat to learn about pioneering new research into type 1 diabetes, and was praised for keeping active by Mr Motivator.

Camilla toured a University College London (UCL) department meeting researchers leading work that aims to prevent type 1 diabetes, by stopping the body’s immune attack response that causes the disease.

The research is funded by a partnership of charities established by the UK affiliate of leading global type 1 diabetes charity JDRF, and a number of the organisation’s supporters attended the event including Mr Motivator, former EastEnders actress Nina Wadia and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and former prime minister Theresa May.

The Queen speaking with Professor Lucy Walker, right, during her visit
The Queen spoke with Professor Lucy Walker, right, during her visit (Justin Tallis/PA)

Camilla, who became president of JDRF UK in 2012, praised researchers and the charity’s supporters gathered for a reception following her visit.

She made the room laugh when she looked at Mr Motivator and said: “Can I just say, nothing would happen without all of you, we’re being well motivated – you do do an incredible job.”

Speaking about JDRF UK, she added: “When I first became part of it I knew nothing about it and rather like a lot of people out there, you combine diabetes type 1 with type 2.

Royal visit The Royal Free Hospital
Camilla said fitness instructor Derrick Evans, also known as Mr Motivator, did ‘an incredible job’ (Justin Tallis/PA)

“I’ve learnt so much about it … and I can see the progress that’s being made and I’m sure that a cure is probably not very far away, so fingers crossed and thank you again.”

Earlier, the Queen put on a white lab coat and was given a guided tour of the research area by Lucy Walker, professor of immune regulation at UCL’s Institute of Immunity and Transplantation based at the Pears Building, Royal Free campus in Hampstead, London.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks beta cells in the pancreas which produce insulin, a hormone that helps the body use sugar for energy. People with the condition must monitor blood sugar levels and take insulin every day.

Royal visit The Royal Free Hospital
The Queen looked into a microscope during her visit to learn about research work into type 1 diabetes (Justin Tallis/PA)

When she stopped to talk to one researcher, she was given a detailed explanation about the use of lasers to study the immune cells which attack the beta cells, and said: “It’s fascinating, I can’t say I understand it, but you’re doing a fantastic job.”

Camilla was taken to another lab where she looked at a tissue sample showing the beta cells, peering through a microscope at the slide.

When the Queen met Mr Motivator, whose daughter has type 1 diabetes, they talked about exercise and she mentioned her love of ballet with Silver Swans, classes for elderly ballet dancers run by the Royal Academy of Dance.

“She said she does ballet for her balance and I told her that was really important,” said the fitness instructor, a former staple of breakfast television leading workouts on GMTV, whose real name is Derrick Evans.

