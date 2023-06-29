New inquest granted into 1974 killing of nationalist councillor Patsy Kelly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New inquest granted into 1974 killing of nationalist councillor Patsy Kelly

By Press Association
The Kelly family welcomed the announcement that a fresh inquest will be held (PA)
A fresh inquest has been granted into the death of nationalist councillor Patsy Kelly in 1974.

It comes after a campaign by his family as they seek answers around his death at the hands of loyalist paramilitaries.

Mr Kelly was last seen alive in the early hours of July 24, 1974 as he drove away from the Corner Bar in Trillick, Co Tyrone, where he worked.

His body was found in Lough Eyes, near Lisbellaw, in Co Fermanagh, three weeks later on August 10. He had been shot six times.

While loyalist paramilitaries claimed responsibility for the murder, the Kelly family believe the killing was perpetrated by members of an Ulster Defence Regiment army patrol. No-one has ever been charged or prosecuted.

Earlier this year, the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland found the RUC investigation into the murder of Mr Kelly in 1974 was “wholly inadequate”, with the actions of some officers indicative of “collusive behaviour”.

Ombudsman Marie Anderson said Mr Kelly’s family were “failed by police”.

Following the ombudsman’s report, the family reiterated its demand for a fresh inquest to be ordered. An original inquest in 1975 delivered an open verdict.

However their request was turned down by the office of Northern Ireland’s Attorney General Dame Brenda King.

It said it felt it was unlikely a new inquest would add materially to what is contained in the Police Ombudsman’s statement.

The family challenged this decision with a judicial review, which was heard on Monday.

On Thursday, Ms King wrote to the family to say she has directed that a fresh inquest be held.

The Kelly family welcomed the decision, and said they will “immediately ask the presiding coroner to timetable the inquest for hearing”.

The family added: “The opportunity now is real for the truth about Patsy Kelly’s murder to be delivered as evidence in court.

“The Kelly family thank everyone in the community who has given unwavering support during the past 49 years.

“In Teresa Kelly’s words after court on Monday, ‘the fight goes on’.”

Sinn Fein West Tyrone MP Orfhlaith Begley welcomed the development.

“News that a fresh inquest will be held into the 1974 murder of independent nationalist councillor Patsy Kelly in Trillick is welcome,” she said.

“This is the right decision given the damning findings in the Police Ombudsman report on Patsy’s abduction, the levels of cover-up and collusion involved, and the RUC’s failure to properly investigate this brutal murder.

“Today’s decision is testament to the Kelly family, who have campaigned for almost five decades with courage and determination to uncover the truth.

“I will continue to stand with Patsy Kelly’s family as they continue with their efforts to achieve truth and justice for their husband and father.”

