Home News UK

Former Met Police officer jailed for raping woman

By Press Association
Ireland Murdock was sentenced to four years in prison at Inner London Crown Court (PA)
Ireland Murdock was sentenced to four years in prison at Inner London Crown Court (PA)

A former Metropolitan Police constable has been jailed for four years for raping a woman.

Ireland Murdock, who served in the force’s Central North Basic Command Unit before he was sacked, was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The 27-year-old was also sentenced to six weeks’ imprisonment, to run consecutively, for a computer misuse offence, the CPS added.

Murdock raped the woman, whom he knew, on September 25 2021 while off duty, and when the offence was reported in January 2022 he tried to access a restricted crime report relating to her.

In May 2022, he pleaded not guilty to the rape, and guilty to misusing the police computer.

He was found guilty of the rape by a jury at the same court on April 3 2023.

Stephanie Dodd, senior crown prosecutor within the rape and serious sexual offences unit in CPS London South, condemned Murdock for his “shameless” behaviour which “grossly abused his authority”.

In a statement, she said: “As a police officer Murdock was expected to adhere to the strictest standards of behaviour and professional conduct.

“Murdock has grossly abused his authority and exploited his position.

“He ruined the public trust in his service.

“His behaviour was both shameless and demeaning.

“Sexual offences are some of the most complex cases that we prosecute.

“I hope these convictions provide the victim with some closure and encourage other victims of such crimes to come forward and report their attackers.

“The CPS is committed to bringing sexual predators to justice regardless of the time that has passed.”

