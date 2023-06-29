Gang jailed for stealing £1.2m of goods in ‘loud and aggressive’ ram-raids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Gang jailed for stealing £1.2m of goods in ‘loud and aggressive’ ram-raids

By Press Association
Anthony Rodwell was the gang’s getaway driver (Met Police/PA)
Anthony Rodwell was the gang’s getaway driver (Met Police/PA)

A “sophisticated” gang of thieves who used stolen 4x4s in a spate of “loud and aggressive” ram-raids across southern England have been jailed.

William Connors, 29, Darren Easthaugh, 36, Anthony Rodwell, 33, and Sebastian Gnyp, 37, struck jewellers across London and the home counties, reversing Land Rovers and Range Rovers through the front doors, storming the premises with sledgehammers and ankle grinders, and sometimes dragging out safes with metal chains attached to their vehicles.

The group, seen dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, stole £1.2 million of goods and caused a further £1.8 million of damage in a 10-month spree between November 2021 and August 2022.

The serial robbers evaded capture until police swarmed on them during a final raid on an Esso Tesco Express in Caversham, Reading, on August 19 2022, after a six-month surveillance operation.

Officers tasered Connors when he “violently resisted” arrest, Isleworth Crown Court in west London heard on Thursday, and days later they arrested Gnyp. He had fled the scene by running through a primary school.

William Connors
The court heard William Connors ‘violently resisted’ arrest (Met Police/PA)

Prosecutor Tim Probert-Wood told the court the “devastation” wrought by the gang was “long-lasting”, causing “shock” to witnesses and business owners, who suffered an estimated £1.5 million in loss of earnings due to closures.

He said they also stole “high-end getaway cars” using “sophisticated remote interference” to access them and attached stolen number plates to the vehicles to conceal them.

Mr Probert-Wood said: “The MO was loud and very aggressive with vehicles being driven on to the forecourt before being reversed into the front of the building, sometimes through metal security grills.

“Once access was gained members of the gang go into shops seen with things like ankle grinders, sledgehammers and sometimes with chains to try and drag out ATMs and safes.

“It’s a very violent attack, it all happens very quickly, depending not on stealth but on speed.

“I use the word attacks because burglary seems a passive term when it comes to what these actions were like.

“The gang were finally caught in the last attack on August 19, 2022 when they attacked the Esso Tesco premises in Caversham.”

Darren Eastaugh
Darren Eastaugh has previous convictions, the court was told (Met Police/PA)

Mr Probert-Wood said Easthaugh, Connors and Rodwell all have previous convictions, with Rodwell having pumped gas into ATM machines to “cause an explosion” and take the money inside.

Deborah Morris, representing Rodwell, the gang’s getaway driver, said the father-of-three had ambitions to become an HGV delivery driver in the future.

She said he felt under “pressure to provide for his family” upon his release from prison prior to the raids.

“He said very simply: ‘I did what I knew best’, and reverted to stealing cars,” she said.

Judge Simon Davis described the men as a “professional team of burglars and ram-raiders who chose to see if they could make a big buck”, adding their raids were a “sophisticated criminal enterprise”.

He said the group had caused “enormous destruction”, causing businesses to close and staff to be laid off.

The judge sentenced them for a total of 53 offences, including burglary and theft.

Easthaugh and Connors received a prison term of six years and six months, while Rodwell was given five years and 10 months, and Gnyp was jailed for three years.

Speaking outside court, Detective Constable Pippa Bregazzi, from the Met Police Flying Squad which carried out surveillance on the group, said: “Footage of the burglaries demonstrates the ruthlessness in which the men used the cars as battering rams to access shops’ tills and cash machines.

“They had absolutely no thought for the victims of their crimes and it was clear they would have continued to target vehicle owners and shops across the south of England unless they were stopped.

“I am glad they have now been brought to justice and will spend a lengthy time in jail.”

More from Press and Journal

A947 crash near Oldmeldrum
Aberdeenshire road closed following crash near Oldmeldrum
Moy Country Fair. Image: Highland Food and Drink Trail.
Highland Food and Drink Trail coming to this year's Moy Country Fair
Hydrogen-powered vehicles outside Aberdeen Beach Ballroom.
Councillors back first phase of Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub
JCB Global Major Accounts MD Steve Fox (left) pictured with Jewson Business Development Director Mark Esling and the new fleet of JCB machines.
JCB in £12 million deal with building firm
Aivars Teikerts and Natalja Pavluka appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court in public indecency charges. Image: Facebook
Raunchy couple in dock over fallacious fellatio in full view of CCTV camera
Lewis Capaldi on stage at Glastonbury (Image: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: If they truly care about Lewis Capaldi and people like him, Scottish…
Elon Musk (left) and Mark Zuckerberg say they are planning to take part in a cage fight
Catherine Deveney: Forget Musk v Zuckerberg - I'm backing Prince Harry
Josh Meekings, who played for the Caley Jags from 2011 to 2017.
Josh Meekings: Dealing in Billy Mckay is 'no-brainer' for Caley Thistle
Eden Court's hugely-popular Under Canvas summer festival returns to Inverness from Wednesday July 5. Image: Supplied by Scott Begbie
Under Canvas festival ready to bring summer music and magic to Inverness
Anthony Rodwell was the gang’s getaway driver (Met Police/PA)
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Aberdeenshire