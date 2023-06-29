Portrait of Camilla taken by Kate wins prize at media awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Portrait of Camilla taken by Kate wins prize at media awards

By Press Association
The photograph of the Queen Camilla taken by her daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales (Country Life/PA)
The photograph of the Queen Camilla taken by her daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales (Country Life/PA)

A portrait of a smiling Queen Camilla taken by her daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales has won a prize.

The image of Camilla wearing a blue and white floral dress and cardigan, sitting on a bench with a trug filled with pelargoniums in the gardens of Raymill, her Wiltshire retreat, has won cover of the year in the PPA Awards.

It appeared on the front of a special royal edition of Country Life and keeping the identity of Kate as the royal photographer behind the cover shot “totally secret” was “challenging”, according to the magazine’s managing editor Paula Lester.

Camilla had commissioned the photograph to mark her 75th birthday last year and while she was the guest editor of the magazine.

The PPA award judges said: “This cover was crucial in setting the tone and becoming the centrepiece for what became the fastest-selling issue in Country Life’s history.”

It was the first time her formal portrait had been taken by Kate, who was then duchess of Cambridge, while Camilla was still duchess of Cornwall.

Ms Lester said: “When Country Life’s editor Mark Hedges and I sat down with the Duchess of Cornwall to discuss the issue that she’d be guest-editing to mark her 75th birthday, we had no idea who she wanted to take the cover shot.

Kate photographing Camilla during the cover shoot (Shona Williams/PA)

“The duchess said: ‘Yes, I’m thinking of asking Catherine’.

“Mark and I glanced at each other quizzically trying to think of a famous photographer called Catherine as she clarified: ‘Catherine Wales’.

“‘Ah’, we said in unison, with Mark adding: ‘Yes, Your Royal Highness, I think we can work with that’.

“It was kept totally secret, which was challenging. One day I received a message while at the hairdressers that the Duchess of Cambridge was about to call to discuss the shoot.

“‘Hello, Paula — it’s Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge here’, she said. ‘I’m calling to ask what sort of images you are looking for on the front cover of the Duchess of Cornwall’s special edition of Country Life’.

“I explained that we were after an informal portrait of the duchess, that showed her personality and kind, empathetic nature, as opposed to a posed formal shot.

“The duchess said she would do her very best but implored me to let her know if the images were not suitable.”

Mr Hedges said: “The Princess of Wales took a set of wonderful images and it was difficult to choose the best.

“The royal editor had the final word and chose the picture The King liked best when he joined our final page-proof meeting.

“The award is an amazing accolade for what was already our most successful issue ever. The picture was used worldwide and continues to appear, and will take its place in royal photographic history.”

The PPA Awards recognise achievement across the UK specialist media industry.

