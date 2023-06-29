Use of barter account to bring RTE clients to sporting events ‘outrageous’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Use of barter account to bring RTE clients to sporting events ‘outrageous’

By Press Association
RTE commercial director Geraldine O’Leary and interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch (PA)
RTE commercial director Geraldine O’Leary and interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch (PA)

The use of RTE’s barter account to help bring its clients to the Rugby World Cup and Champions League final in 2019 has been described as “outrageous”.

Discussions on the use of RTE’s barter account took place before the Public Accounts committee as executives sought to clarify how it was used to make two 75,000 euro payments to star presenter Ryan Tubridy which were not included in his total salary published by RTE.

RTE’s chief financial officer Richard Collins said there were transactions costing 111,000 euro to the barter account for travel and hotels to facilitate bringing clients to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

He said 10-year IRFU tickets were purchased with a cost through the barter account of 138,000 euro.

In addition, there were transactions relating to the Champions League final in 2019 totalling 26,000 euro.

The clients in question were not named before the Public Accounts committee.

RTE board chairwoman Siun Ni Raghallaigh said this was “outrageous” and should go through a procurement process; TD James O’Connor suggested there seemed to be “a Las Vegas-style culture, a Celtic Tiger culture” to how the barter account was used.

Former RTE managing director Jon Williams clarified on Twitter that although he went to the 2019 final in Madrid, he paid for his ticket and travel costs.

“I was there in a personal capacity. I bought my ticket & paid for all the travel costs myself. I received no hospitality and there was no cost to RTE,” he said.

Sinn Fein TD Imelda Munster asked commercial director Geraldine O’Leary about a U2 concert in Croke Park on May 14 2019 and a separate event at The K Club in Co Kildare in the same year.

Ms O’Leary said: “Client representation is a key part of what we do with media businesses, along with every other media owner in Ireland. So it is not unusual, in fact, it’s part of the job that we create relationships with clients and agencies who spend (money).”

When asked if her partner accompanied her to the U2 gig that she had organised, Ms O’Leary said: “My husband probably came with me, yes, as every guest had their partner… I don’t remember whether he did… but he probably did.”

When asked whether a coach was hired to take the group from a restaurant in Drumcondra to Croke Park, a roughly 15 minute walk away, she said yes.

“Very flippant with taxpayers’ money,” Ms Munster remarked.

“It’s client representation, which is part of what we do,” she said.

When asked about whether she personally attended The K Club event, she said: “I’d have to look back at that, I probably attended the dinner in the evening after the golf, but I don’t personally golf.”

More from Press and Journal

The Blackhillock substation is located near Keith. Image: DC Thomson.
SSEN to investigate alternative site for proposed substation near Keith
Allan Henderson, director at McGinty's Group, with employee Holly Greenhalgh outside the Town House following the approval of No 10 marquee. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.
'We need any help we can get': No 10 marquee to return to Aberdeen…
Jo and Stewart Blair. Image: Brain Tumour Research.
Inverness school teacher releases album in aid of brain tumour research following husband's diagnosis
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald. Image: Kenny Elrick
Clachnacuddin announce signing of teenagers Fergus Adams and Aly Riddle
Filming takes place at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven steals the spotlight in Landscape Artist of the Year competition show
A947 crash near Oldmeldrum
Two people taken to hospital following crash near Oldmeldrum
Moy Country Fair. Image: Highland Food and Drink Trail.
Highland Food and Drink Trail coming to this year's Moy Country Fair
Hydrogen-powered vehicles outside Aberdeen Beach Ballroom.
Councillors back first phase of Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub
JCB Global Major Accounts MD Steve Fox (left) pictured with Jewson Business Development Director Mark Esling and the new fleet of JCB machines.
JCB in £12 million deal with building firm
Aivars Teikerts and Natalja Pavluka appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court in public indecency charges. Image: Facebook
Raunchy couple in dock over fallacious fellatio in full view of CCTV camera