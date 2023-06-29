New jail opens with designs to cut crime and boost the local economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

New jail opens with designs to cut crime and boost the local economy

By Press Association
HMP Fosse Way can house 1,715 prisoners (Jacob King/PA)
HMP Fosse Way can house 1,715 prisoners (Jacob King/PA)

Britain’s newest prison – based on a design to help cut crime, rehabilitate offenders and boost the local economy – has officially opened.

HMP Fosse Way, a new category C prison in Leicester to house 1,715 prisoners, includes innovations to bolster security and cut crime behind bars – along with plans to help prisoners find work, which is known to cut their chances of reoffending.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has also billed it as the greenest prison ever constructed in the UK, thanks to greener fuels, renewable energy and electric construction machinery.

HMP Fosse Way
 Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor Alex Chalk attends the official opening of HMP Fosse Way (Jacob King/PA)

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said the build signals a new approach to prisons by “creating safe, modern places that utilise the latest technology to place rehabilitation and cutting crime at their core” as the Government presses on with its £4 billion construction programme.

There were 71 ex-offenders and prisoners released on temporary licence who were part of the 500 people involved in the construction of the prison.

It is to feature 24 workshops and help offenders learn skills such as how to drive construction vehicles in a simulator, manufacture glasses, and construct concrete components and lighting equipment that can be used in future prison builds.

The new jail, on the site of the old HMP Glen Parva, started accepting a small number of prisoners on May 29.

HMP Fosse Way
  HMP Fosse Way, the new Category C prison in Leicester (Jacob King/PA)

It will create another 600 jobs, according to the MoJ, and will be operated by Serco following a competitive tendering process.

The build has also seen £180 million spent with local construction suppliers.

Among the security-improving “smart” designs at Fosse Way are X-shaped blocks with wider, shorter corridors and fewer prisoners on each wing – which allows frontline staff to see all cells and offenders quickly at any one time.

Cells have ultra-secure, bar-less windows to help to put an end to the smuggling of illegal drugs, phones and weapons into jails.

Prisoners are also to get devices to access education and learning from inside their cell. These are kitted out with strong security to ensure they are not abused, while airport-style body scanners are being deployed to try and prevent contraband from getting on to the wings.

Lessons about concrete components in construction backed by a computer-aided design education qualification, LED lighting, an optical lab run by The Prisons Opticians are among a range of state-of-the-art workshops, aimed at helping the prisoners find work once they are released.

There is also a music classroom where record company representatives can help offenders train in music production for industry qualifications and a driving simulator enabling prisoners to learn how to drive construction vehicles in preparation for getting a HGV permit.

HMP Fosse Way
An inmate uses a construction simulator during the official opening of HMP Fosse Way (Jacob King/PA)

Mr  Chalk, who met with frontline prison staff at HMP Fosse Way, said the opening means the Government is “a quarter of the way towards completion of the biggest prison-building programme in more than a century”.

He added: “The cutting-edge design will give offenders every opportunity to turn around their lives, while also providing a significant boost in this Government’s drive to grow the economy.”

The next new prison will be HMP Millsike, which is being built next to HMP Full Sutton in East Yorkshire.

Planning approval is being sought for three other prison across the country.

The MoJ said work is being done to provide immediate extra capacity, including rolling out hundreds of rapid deployment cells at HMP Norwich and HMP Hollesley Bay.

More from Press and Journal

John O' Groats Mill
New funding boosts efforts to revamp derelict buildings in the Highlands and Islands
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock (13891799ad) MP Michael Gove in discussion on a panel on the 'Governments working together to strengthen the UK economy' at the Scottish Conservative Conference at the SEC in Glasgow MP Andrew Bowie at the Scottish Conservative Conference, SEC, Glasgow, Scotland, UK - 29 Apr 2023
North-east £80m investment zone win hailed as 'milestone' for region
Happy graduate Ben Collatin. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: University of Aberdeen students celebrate with loved ones
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the lid on stressful summer amid Wigan chaos
The Blackhillock substation is located near Keith. Image: DC Thomson.
SSEN to investigate alternative site for proposed substation near Keith
Allan Henderson, director at McGinty's Group, with employee Holly Greenhalgh outside the Town House following the approval of No 10 marquee. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.
'We need any help we can get': No 10 marquee to return to Aberdeen…
Jo and Stewart Blair. Image: Brain Tumour Research.
Inverness school teacher releases album in aid of brain tumour research following husband's diagnosis
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald. Image: Kenny Elrick
Clachnacuddin announce signing of teenagers Fergus Adams and Aly Riddle
Filming takes place at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven steals the spotlight in Landscape Artist of the Year competition show
A947 crash near Oldmeldrum
Two people taken to hospital following crash near Oldmeldrum