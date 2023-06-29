Being lonely ‘may increase risk of heart disease in diabetes patients’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Being lonely ‘may increase risk of heart disease in diabetes patients’

By Press Association
Loneliness linked with elevated risk of cardiovascular disease in patients with diabetes (Laura Jane Dale/PA)
Being lonely may the increase risk of heart disease in diabetes patients, research suggests.

Scientists have found loneliness to be a bigger risk factor for coronary heart disease – a condition where the blood vessels supplying the heart are narrowed or blocked – than diet, exercise, smoking and depression.

The researchers said their findings, published in the European Heart Journal, highlight the importance of meaningful social relationships to stay healthy.

Study author Professor Lu Qi, of Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans, said: “The quality of social contact appears to be more important for heart health in people with diabetes than the number of engagements

“We should not downplay the important of loneliness on physical and emotional health.

“I would encourage patients with diabetes who feel lonely to join a group or class and try to make friends with people who have shared interests.”

For the study, the researchers looked at data from the UK Biobank – an online database of medical and lifestyle records from more than half a million Britons – involving more than 18,000 adults aged between 37 to 73.

These people had diabetes but no heart disease at the start of the decade-long study.

The researchers used questionnaires to assess loneliness and other factors that may affect relationships such as body mass index (BMI), physical activity, diet, alcohol, smoking, and medications, blood pressure, cholesterol and control of blood sugar.

Over the course of more than 10 years, more than 3,000 people developed heart disease, which included coronary heart disease or stroke.

The researchers found those who scored the highest in loneliness had a 26% greater risk of heart disease, compared to people with lower scores.

The team also found loneliness to be a bigger risk factor for heart disease than diet, exercise, smoking and depression – but showed a weaker influence when compared to kidney function, cholesterol and BMI.

Professor Qi said: “Loneliness ranked higher as a predisposing factor for cardiovascular disease than several lifestyle habits.

“We also found that for patients with diabetes, the consequence of physical risk factors (ie poorly controlled blood sugar, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking and poor kidney function) was greater in those who were lonely compared to those who were not.”

“The findings suggest that asking patients with diabetes about loneliness should become part of standard assessment, with referral of those affected to mental health services.”

