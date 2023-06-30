Prosecution to open case against Hollywood star Kevin Spacey over sex offences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Prosecution to open case against Hollywood star Kevin Spacey over sex offences

By Press Association
Actor Kevin Spacey previously denied 12 charges including indecent assault and sexual assault (Aaron Chown/PA)
Actor Kevin Spacey previously denied 12 charges including indecent assault and sexual assault (Aaron Chown/PA)

Prosecutors are set to open their case against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, who is charged with sex offences against four men.

The Hollywood star has previously denied 12 charges, including sexual assault and indecent assault.

On Wednesday, a jury panel of 14 was selected to hear the prosecution’s opening speech as Spacey watched on intently from the dock at Southwark Crown Court.

Kevin Spacey court case
Kevin Spacey watched intently from the dock as jurors were selected (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Christine Agnew KC is due to tell jurors about alleged offences between 2001 and 2013.

The actor pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Before the jury panel was selected for the trial, Mr Justice Mark Wall told prospective jurors: “I am sure the defendant will be gratified to know that many of you will know his name or have seen his films.”

The judge said the case has “quite obviously” attracted a lot of media attention, but that they “must avoid this coverage where you can”.

Spacey has an address in Waterloo, south London, but also lives in the US, where he has family and a dog.

Kevin Spacey court case
Spacey smiled and waved as he arrived at court on Wednesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

In a preliminary court hearing in June, Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs KC, said his client “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case”.

The actor is known for starring in House Of Cards, American Beauty and The Usual Suspects, and was the artistic director at The Old Vic theatre in London between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey is on unconditional bail and Ms Agnew is due to open the case on Friday.

