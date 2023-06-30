Trial date set for man accused of murdering woman found dead in lay-by

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Trial date set for man accused of murdering woman found dead in lay-by

By Press Association
Sarah Henshaw was described by her mother as a ‘a wonderful daughter and sister’ (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)
Sarah Henshaw was described by her mother as a ‘a wonderful daughter and sister’ (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)

A man accused of killing a woman whose body was found in a lay-by near the M1 will face trial in December.

Darren Hall is charged with murdering Sarah Henshaw, 31, who went missing on June 20 from her home in Norman Street, Ilkeston, Derbyshire.

Ms Henshaw’s body was found just after 12am on Monday in a lay-by off the westbound carriageway of the A617 near Chesterfield, close to junction 29 of the M1.

Appearing at Derby Crown Court by video-link from HMP Nottingham, Hall, 36, was told by Mr Justice Kerr he will stand trial on December 4, following a request from prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC.

Mr Justice Kerr said: “The defendant will be remanded in custody until July 27 to appear at 10am in the morning for the plea and trial preparation hearing at this court.

“I will fix trial, subject to any further directions from the court, to December 4 with a current time estimate of two weeks.”

Hall, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, spoke only to confirm his identity at the start of the hearing and could be seen taking notes throughout.

His barrister Laura Pitman made no application for bail.

Several members of Ms Henshaw’s family were in court, with some weeping throughout the hearing.

An online fundraiser for her funeral and to support her two children has raised almost £8,000.

Ms Henshaw’s mother Lorraine paid tribute to the “wonderful daughter and sister” on Tuesday.

“Sarah was my firstborn child – and was a wonderful daughter and sister,” she said.

“She was also a fantastic mum to her two girls, who she loved so much.

“Sarah would always put others first and was always incredibly kind.

“As a family, we are all devastated by her death. We miss her so much and will love her forever.”

Police have continued to urge anyone with information that may help with inquiries to get in touch, quoting incident number 444 of June 23.

More from Press and Journal

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang poster
Timeless classics Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and An Officer and A Gentleman coming to…
Adopted dolphin Charlie swims alongside tour boat near Kessock Bridge. Image: WDC.
Watch: 'Urban dolphin' swims alongside tour boat near Kessock Bridge
Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right are photographed at Balmoor Stadium.
Peterhead and Elgin City fixtures for the 2023-24 season revealed
Barry Robson standing in front of the Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground. Photo SNS
Aberdeen to kick-off 202324 Premiership campaign at Livingston on August 5
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Revealed: Caley Thistle learn fixtures for Championship season 2023-24
Cove Rangers' badge pictured at their home ground Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers to return to League One with trip to Hamilton Accies
MV Hebridean Isles sailing on the open seas.
Ferry crossings to South Uist reinstated as MV Finlaggan returns to service
Sarah Henshaw was described by her mother as a ‘a wonderful daughter and sister’ (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)
Packing smart for road trips
Sarah Henshaw was described by her mother as a ‘a wonderful daughter and sister’ (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)
Sandero sticks to Dacia core values
Martin Gilbert. Image: James Thorneley
Martin Gilbert: Our region can be well-resourced pantry of UK