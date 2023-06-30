Police warning to water gun users not to ’cause alarm or distress’ to public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police warning to water gun users not to ’cause alarm or distress’ to public

By Press Association
Kent Police are warning water gun users not to cause alarm or distress to the public (Steve Parsons/PA)
Kent Police are warning water gun users not to cause alarm or distress to the public (Steve Parsons/PA)

Police officers have found water guns being mistaken for “viable weapons” as they are warning users to “cool off and have fun” responsibly.

Kent Police neighbourhood officers have seen a spike in water pistol-related incidents during the last month of warm weather, and are issuing a warning after anti-social behaviour with high-powered toys in Swale.

On Thursday June 22, a group of teenagers using water guns disrupted trade at a bakery in Sittingbourne High Street.

On other occasions, Kent Police said water pistols in the area have caused “alarm and distress” for being mistaken as real weapons, which has prompted firearms investigations by the force, “which take up valuable time and resources”.

Police Sergeant Ryan Chase, from the Swale community safety unit, has told members of the public to only use water guns that look like weapons on private property and not in public, and that it is a criminal offence to cause public distress with imitation firearms.

He added: “We appreciate that the longer, hotter days and approaching summer holidays may see people engaging in water fights to cool off and have fun.

“Anyone choosing to use water guns should ensure that they are not intentionally, or unintentionally, causing alarm or upset to others…

“If needs be, dispersal orders will be put in place to give officers more power to tackle anti-social behaviour and move groups on who continue to cause a nuisance.”

Concerns about anti-social behaviour can be reported to Kent Police online or by calling 999 if a crime is in progress.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.

More from Press and Journal

Two mountaineers climbing Glen Coe in the snow by torchlight in the early morning light.
Stunning picture of Glen Coe mountaineers by Highland photographer up for national prize
Jay Henderson enjoyed his loan stint with Caley Thistle this year - now he's a Ross County player. Image: SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails capture of 'exciting young talent' Jay Henderson
Hit up the beach this summer. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
12 beaches you need to visit in the north and north-east - from Nairn…
Union Terrace Gardens grass
Gallery: The Union Terrace Gardens grass is finally greener on the other side!
Over-consumption is a major 21st Century challenge. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Rowett Institute plays leading role in tackling global food challenges
Professor Alexandra Johnstone montage.
Rowett food expert's cost-of-living-crisis warning
Aberdeen keeper Danny Ward in action against Kairat Almaty in the Europa League qualifiers. Image: SNS.
Former loan star Danny Ward says Aberdeen were 'heading towards' the Premiership title in…
CR0043715, Callum Law New Fraserburgh FC vice-chairman George Thom. Thursday, June 29th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Celtic game a poignant start to George Thom's tenure as Fraserburgh vice-chairman
CR0041025 Ben Hendry story, Macduff. Locators Picture shows; 22-24 Duff Street, Macduff, plans for flats. Saturday 4 February 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hogmanay driver who crashed into Macduff shop has car seized
To go with story by Keith Findlay. ESWL expansion Picture shows; Mark Selbie, who heads up ESWL in Houston. Houston. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
North-east firms Pipetech and ESWL growing teams at home and abroad