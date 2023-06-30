Antarctic sea ice at record low for end of June, says Met Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Antarctic sea ice at record low for end of June, says Met Office

By Press Association
Sea ice surrounding the southern continent has shrunk lower than at any other recorded time at this point in the year (Met Office/PA)
Sea ice surrounding the southern continent has shrunk lower than at any other recorded time at this point in the year (Met Office/PA)

Antarctic sea ice is at a record low for the end of June, the Met Office has said.

It is 1.3 million sq km (501,930 sq miles) below the previous low record for this time of year, an amount that is more than five times the surface area of the UK.

Dr Ed Blockley, who leads the Met Office’s Polar Climate Group, said: “Antarctic sea ice extent reaches a maximum around the end of September and a minimum around the end of February.

“At the end of June, the extent of sea ice should be building to a mid-point between the maximum and the minimum.

“However, this year the ice is expanding very slowly with the consequence that the extent is way below the long-term (1981-2010) average.

Antarctic sea ice record low graph
Scientists are not sure why exactly the sea ice is so low this year but it could be a combination of atmospheric anomalies and El Nino in the Pacific (Met Office/PA)

“The annual minimum extent in February 2023 was the lowest since satellite records began in 1979, just over one million sq km below the long-term average.

“The current extent is extraordinarily low: it is in excess of 2.5 million sq km (965,255 sq miles) below average for the time of year.”

Scientists believe that El Nino, a cyclical phenomenon which warms the tropical eastern Pacific Ocean and affects air temperatures worldwide, and anomalous atmospheric circulation patterns around Antarctica, could be preventing the sea ice from recovering as much as it usually does in winter.

Temperatures on the southern continent will continue to fall as winter advances which will give the ice more time to extend further.

Dr Blockley said: “It is too early to speculate whether ice extent will remain at extremely low levels. There is still time this season for the ice to recover but given the record lows we have seen we have to remain concerned about the likelihood of a record low winter maximum.”

More from Press and Journal

Two mountaineers climbing Glen Coe in the snow by torchlight in the early morning light.
Stunning picture of Glen Coe mountaineers by Highland photographer up for national prize
Jay Henderson enjoyed his loan stint with Caley Thistle this year - now he's a Ross County player. Image: SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails capture of 'exciting young talent' Jay Henderson
Hit up the beach this summer. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
12 beaches you need to visit in the north and north-east - from Nairn…
Union Terrace Gardens grass
Gallery: The Union Terrace Gardens grass is finally greener on the other side!
Over-consumption is a major 21st Century challenge. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Rowett Institute plays leading role in tackling global food challenges
Professor Alexandra Johnstone montage.
Rowett food expert's cost-of-living-crisis warning
Aberdeen keeper Danny Ward in action against Kairat Almaty in the Europa League qualifiers. Image: SNS.
Former loan star Danny Ward says Aberdeen were 'heading towards' the Premiership title in…
CR0043715, Callum Law New Fraserburgh FC vice-chairman George Thom. Thursday, June 29th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Celtic game a poignant start to George Thom's tenure as Fraserburgh vice-chairman
CR0041025 Ben Hendry story, Macduff. Locators Picture shows; 22-24 Duff Street, Macduff, plans for flats. Saturday 4 February 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hogmanay driver who crashed into Macduff shop has car seized
To go with story by Keith Findlay. ESWL expansion Picture shows; Mark Selbie, who heads up ESWL in Houston. Houston. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
North-east firms Pipetech and ESWL growing teams at home and abroad