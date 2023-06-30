Endangered red panda cub settling into new home at Hampshire zoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Endangered red panda cub settling into new home at Hampshire zoo

By Press Association
Red panda Tashi has a new home at Marwell Zoo in Hampshire (Paradise Wildlife Park/PA)
Red panda Tashi has a new home at Marwell Zoo in Hampshire (Paradise Wildlife Park/PA)

A new home has been found for an endangered red panda cub which made headlines when he was born following the death of his father at a UK zoo.

Tashi was born to mother Tilly at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire in July last year although father Nam Pang died the previous month from Addison’s disease.

The animals met thanks to the zoo being part of the European Ex-Situ Breeding Programme, which aims to create a safety net for endangered species in the wild.

The couple had tried to conceive unsuccessfully over the past four years, with keepers noticing that Tilly began to nest two weeks after Nam Pang’s death.

Now Tashi, a male, has been given a new home at Marwell Zoo in Hampshire.

Amy Denny, animal team leader, said: “We are beyond excited to welcome Tashi to Marwell. The primates and small mammals team have been working hard to get his habitat ready for him and we can’t wait to get to know him.

“Red pandas have always been a very special part of the Marwell family and we are thrilled to have the species back for guests to enjoy and learn about.

“We will be keeping everyone updated with how Tashi settles into his new home but be sure to come and visit him during his feeding time.”

In the wild, red pandas are solitary animals that live in the trees of the Himalayas, seeking out a mate during breeding season once a year.

The species is classified as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List with populations continuing to decline.

A Marwell spokeswoman said that in the last 18 years, red panda populations are thought to have decreased by 50% with fewer than 10,000 left in the wild.

More from Press and Journal

The MV Maid of Glencoul on Loch Linnhe. Image: Highland Council.
Limited passenger service on Corran Ferry route following ANOTHER breakdown
Cam Cameron was rescued from Rockall by the Stornoway Coastguard. Image: Cam Cameron.
Buckie-raised Rockall adventurer thanks the Stornoway Coastguard following rescue
Gates open at 6pm for the concert Image Shutterstock
'It’s more of a challenge now than it’s ever been': Inverness will still see…
O2
O2 customers in Aberdeen hit by signal disruption
Aberdeen Drug dealer told by judge to consider a new career
'If I say anything they'll kill me': Moray joiner caught with £250,000 of cocaine…
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Two women charged after £42,000 worth of cannabis found at Culloden property
Louise Robertson, the owner of the Cult of Coffee in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Cult of Coffee: Popular Aberdeen business put up for sale
Two mountaineers climbing Glen Coe in the snow by torchlight in the early morning light.
Stunning picture of Glen Coe mountaineers by Highland photographer up for national prize
Jay Henderson enjoyed his loan stint with Caley Thistle this year - now he's a Ross County player. Image: SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails capture of 'exciting young talent' Jay Henderson
Hit up the beach this summer. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
12 beaches you need to visit in the north and north-east - from Nairn…