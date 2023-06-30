South Wales council allowed contaminated liquid to spill on public road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

South Wales council allowed contaminated liquid to spill on public road

By Press Association
Contaminated liquid, known as leachate, spilt from the aeration chamber through a woodland and onto a road (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
Contaminated liquid, known as leachate, spilt from the aeration chamber through a woodland and onto a road (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

A South Wales council allowed liquid contaminated with hazardous chemical waste to spill from a landfill site on to a public road, regulators have found.

Caerphilly County Borough Council (CCBC) manages the Ty Llwyd quarry in Ynysddu, just north of Cardiff, where toxic waste from chemical manufacturer Monsanto, including carcinogenic PCBs, was dumped in the 1960s and 1970s.

In early January, heavy rains caused contaminated liquid, known as leachate, to spill from the quarry and flow through a woodland used by children and dog walkers onto a public road.

After the initial reports, CCBC denied that any of the water leaving the woodland was contaminated, saying it treated the leachate in an aeration chamber, leaving “just normal surface water run-off”.

Several days later, reporters from the PA news agency found this chamber to be overflowing with brown foamy liquid that gave off a malodourous smell.

Samples taken by independent councillors Jan Jones and Janine Reed from the chamber and analysed by Greenpeace scientists found the liquid to be heavily contaminated with dangerous chemicals, including PCBs.

Environmental regulators Natural Resources Wales (NRW), said they attended the site on January 3 and have been investigating the pollution since, taking their own samples.

On June 20 they issued a warning to CCBC saying the council committed an offence of causing or knowingly permitting a water discharge activity and that pollution to land and water had occurred.

Jon Goldsworthy, operations manager for NRW, said the warning was issued “based on the proportionality of the offence committed and the ongoing commitment CCBC are making in ensuring future discharges do not occur”.

He added: “We will also be recharging CCBC for our costs of responding to and investigating the incident under the polluter pays principle.

“It is likely that CCBC will require a permit to discharge to water or ground and they have appointed consultants to advise them of the necessary actions to control any further pollution from this site.

Ty Llwyd Quarry PCB concerns
Councillor Jan Jones and local resident Colin Prosser believe pollution from Ty Llwyd has been reaching the Sirhowy River (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“We understand that CCBC are awaiting these proposals from their consultants.

“Once the proposals are available and actions are agreed, timescales will be imposed. Failure to abide with the agreed milestones may result in additional enforcement action.

“We will continue to work closely with CCBC to provide technical advice and guidance to tackle this issue and protect the environment, local communities and wildlife from the impacts of this legacy.”

CCBC said in a statement: “NRW have completed their investigation of the contaminated water (leachate) breach that occurred below Ty Llwyd quarry in early January 2023 as result of a prolonged rainfall event.

“The level of rainfall caused the leachate drainage system serving the quarry to overtop, resulting in water containing leachate to leave owned land known as Pantyfynnon woodland and discharge on to the public highway below the site.

“Since the event, the council has continued to work in partnership with NRW in relation to Ty Llwyd and have recently entered in to pre-application discussions to determine whether there is a requirement for a formal water discharge consent to be in place at the site.

Ty Llwyd Quarry PCB concerns
The woodland through which the leachate flowed, from the landfill in the bottom right to a road by the houses (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Further technical assessments will be required to inform this process and the council will be working with their contaminated land consultants to progress this work and produce an updated management plan for the site.”

Cllrs Jones and Reed said they feel vindicated after NRW’s conclusion after repeated attempts to bring the contamination issue to the attention of the council and NRW.

“Good to know that NRW have now listened to the residents who live underneath the quarry,” Cllr Jones said.

“We are vindicated. We have been saying for years that the council were illegally discharging contaminated water into the community forest and the private land below, ultimately ending up in the Sirhowy river.”

Conservative Senedd member Natasha Asghar, who is also running to be Mayor of London, has previously called for Ty Llwyd to be designated as contaminated land and wants the Welsh Government to step in.

PA understands that a meeting between minister for climate change Julie James, CCBC and NRW has been arranged for July 4.

