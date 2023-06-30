Disney-themed funeral for little boy born with genetic mutation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disney-themed funeral for little boy born with genetic mutation

By Press Association
Bikers dressed in Disney costumes at the Disney-themed funeral for five-year-old Noah Cox-Lee (Joe Giddens/PA)
Bikers dressed in Disney costumes at the Disney-themed funeral for five-year-old Noah Cox-Lee (Joe Giddens/PA)

The life of a little boy who never stopped smiling has been celebrated at a Disney-themed funeral.

Noah Cox-Lee, aged five, was born with a genetic mutation and spent most of his life in and out of hospital with the rare neurological condition FOXG1 syndrome, his mother Channell Cox-Lee said.

“Even with all that going on there wasn’t a day that he didn’t smile,” said Mrs Cox-Lee, 27, of Basildon, Essex.

He died on May 17.

Noah was a fan of Disney cartoons – with his favourites including Moana, Cars, Stitch and Encanto – and Disney was the theme for his funeral on Friday.

The funeral director in a Buzz Lightyear costume (Joe Giddens/PA)
The funeral director in a Buzz Lightyear costume (Joe Giddens/PA)

His coffin was decorated with some of his favourites, including Cars, and funeral directors wore fancy dress – with one as Buzz Lightyear and another in a Moana costume.

Scores of bikers provided an escort to the funeral cortege, after word spread on social media, with members of the Thurrock Bikers group accompanying the hearse to Basildon Crematorium.

Many of the almost 200 riders donned fancy dress, with one as Sulley from Monsters Inc, a Spiderman and a Batman among the colourful collection of fictional favourites.

Noah Cox-Lee funeral
Noah Cox-Lee, who was born with a genetic mutation and spent most of his life in and out of hospital with the rare neurological condition FOXG1 syndrome. (Family photo/ PA)

Mrs Cox-Lee said she and her husband Terence Cox-Lee, 29, were “so appreciative of everyone getting involved”.

“Honestly, it’s absolutely amazing,” she said.

“We’re so appreciative of everyone getting involved.

“Being our little boy, you want to give him the world.

“The fact is we can, and everyone’s come together to give him that.

Noah Cox-Lee funeral
The coffin of Noah Cox-Lee, decorated with Disney cartoons (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Even though it’s turned our world upside down and we’re so heartbroken, the fact is everyone’s got together to celebrate his life and all we’ve ever wanted is for him to be remembered.

“For everyone to come together and celebrate what he was, no matter what he went through he was always smiling through it.

“Sometimes it puts it in perspective.

“You can be having such a bad day over something so little, but he was going through so much and yet he never let it affect him.”

Noah Cox-Lee funeral
Terence Cox-Lee (back, centre), the father of Noah Cox-lee, with his brother and sister, being driven by a biker dressed in a Disney costume leading the cortege (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mrs Cox-Lee, who is a full-time carer, said there “wasn’t a day where he wasn’t smiling”.

She said that Noah was in a wheelchair and had “such low muscle tone he couldn’t move his body, he couldn’t walk, he couldn’t hold his head, he couldn’t sit up”.

“He was fed completely through a peg,” she said.

“He couldn’t take anything orally.

“He suffered with gastro issues, with swallowing issues, his vision was affected as well.

“I think that’s where his love of Disney came from because of the bright colours.

“The music, the songs, anything like that.

Noah Cox-Lee funeral
A funeral director in a Moana costume (Joe Giddens/PA)

“He was very cheeky as well.

“If he didn’t have his Disney or something on the TV that he wanted he would basically start mumbling and making noises until you did put it on for him.”

She said his favourites were “basically all the musicals”.

“He was such a delight,” said Mrs Cox-Lee.

“He would just smile and it would brighten up your day.”

