Mother who stabbed baby twice through heart jailed for minimum of 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Mother who stabbed baby twice through heart jailed for minimum of 20 years

By Press Association
The sentencing hearing took place at Belfast Crown Court (Liam McBurney/PA)
The sentencing hearing took place at Belfast Crown Court (Liam McBurney/PA)

A mother who stabbed her eight-week-old baby son twice through his heart has been told she must serve at least 20 years in prison for the murder.

The 31-year-old was also given a concurrent sentence at Belfast Crown Court for the attempted murder of her two-year-old daughter.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to reporting restrictions, wept in the dock as the sentence was delivered by Judge Donna McColgan KC.

The mother stabbed her children in their Belfast home on the evening of Tuesday July 27 2021, and whilst her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter survived, her eight-week-old son died.

She had accepted she stabbed the children but denied the charges. She was convicted of murder and attempted murder in March.

The judge said she accepted the defendant had been in an abusive relationship and may have been suffering from moderate depression at the time.

Addressing a sentencing hearing on Friday, Judge McColgan said: “I have concluded that she is a dangerous offender within the terms of the legislation.

“But for the intervention of police who attended at the scene, the medical staff at the house and the hospital, we would currently be dealing with the deaths of two very young children.”

The judge asked that her remarks about the actions of police officers be passed on to PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

Setting out the background to the case, the judge said police had attended the defendant’s home after receiving a phone call from her partner.

She said they discovered a “harrowing scene” at the house.

The officers found the defendant sitting on the bed holding her screaming daughter by the head. The baby boy was on the bed in a lifeless state.

A police constable made repeated attempts to administer CPR to the baby.

The judge said the constable had given evidence during the trial that the mother had said to him: “I wouldn’t worry about him, he’s dead. I stabbed him.”

Judge McColgan said the woman had made allegations of abuse about her partner and he had been excluded from the home.

Police seized a diary written by the defendant from the kitchen.

The judge said one entry read: “I choose to take our lives for everything you did to us. You got to the point of leaving your children for another woman.”

A defence barrister told the court the case was a “tragedy of immense proportions”.

Nadia Zofia Kalinowska court case
Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said the case was ‘totally distressing’ (Niall Carson/PA)

PSNI Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said it had been a “totally distressing case”.

She said: “Police, who were called to a house in Belfast that evening, found the woman with her two injured children.

“The baby boy, who was just eight weeks old, had sustained two stab wounds to his chest.

“Paramedics transferred the little one to hospital but, tragically, he was pronounced dead later that evening.

“The young girl had also been stabbed in the chest.

“She was transferred to hospital and survived, thanks to emergency, life-saving surgery.

“Both children had been stabbed by their mother – a parent who should, of course, have been loving, caring and protecting.

“This has been a totally distressing case.

“A tiny and innocent life was taken in senseless and tragic circumstances.

“I would like to thank our partners in the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children who fought so hard to try and save the lives of both children.

“The family have had their whole world turned upside down.

“They have lost an opportunity to see one of the children grow up, while the surviving child has lost her brother.

“There is nothing I can do or say that will undo this loss or begin to ease their pain.

“My thoughts, and that of the investigation team, are with the surviving child, the family and the wider community who have all been affected.”

In a statement, the children’s father said: “Words cannot describe what my family and I have been through.

“We never got to see my son grow up, but will never forget him.”

More from Press and Journal

The MV Maid of Glencoul on Loch Linnhe. Image: Highland Council.
Limited passenger service on Corran Ferry route following ANOTHER breakdown
Cam Cameron was rescued from Rockall by the Stornoway Coastguard. Image: Cam Cameron.
Buckie-raised Rockall adventurer thanks the Stornoway Coastguard following rescue
Gates open at 6pm for the concert Image Shutterstock
'It’s more of a challenge now than it’s ever been': Inverness will still see…
O2
O2 customers in Aberdeen hit by signal disruption
Aberdeen Drug dealer told by judge to consider a new career
'If I say anything they'll kill me': Moray joiner caught with £250,000 of cocaine…
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Two women charged after £42,000 worth of cannabis found at Culloden property
Louise Robertson, the owner of the Cult of Coffee in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Cult of Coffee: Popular Aberdeen business put up for sale
Two mountaineers climbing Glen Coe in the snow by torchlight in the early morning light.
Stunning picture of Glen Coe mountaineers by Highland photographer up for national prize
Jay Henderson enjoyed his loan stint with Caley Thistle this year - now he's a Ross County player. Image: SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails capture of 'exciting young talent' Jay Henderson
Hit up the beach this summer. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
12 beaches you need to visit in the north and north-east - from Nairn…