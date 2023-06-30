Ex-cricket star Ian Botham puts more than 200 mementoes up for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-cricket star Ian Botham puts more than 200 mementoes up for auction

By Press Association
Sir Ian Botham has put more than 200 cricket mementoes up for auction (Danny Lawson/ PA)
Former cricketer Lord Ian Botham is putting more than 200 mementoes from his illustrious playing career up for auction.

The England all-rounder, and leading wicket taker until Jimmy Anderson surpassed his 383 wickets in 2015, is said to have decided to sell the items as he is downsizing.

Among the items, offered by Knight’s Sporting Auctions of Norwich, is the ball with which he took five Australian wickets in an Ashes win in 1981.

The ball, from the match played at Edgbaston, has a pre-auction estimate of £15,000 to £25,000.

A cricket ball with which Ian Botham took five Australian wickets in 1981 is to be sold at auction. (Knight's Sporting Auctions/ PA)
A stump from the previous match at Headingley, with a pre-sale estimate of £12,000 to £15,000, is also among the collection.

The original Douglas Fearnley stump was taken as a souvenir after the match by Botham and has been marked in ink “Headingley 81” to the base.

His BBC Sports Personality Of The Year award from 2004, for lifetime achievement, is also offered for sale with an estimate of £3,000 to £5,000.

A Somerset 1st XI cricket cap worn by Ian Botham during his playing career with the county is to be sold at auction. (Knight's Sporting Auctions/ PA)
Other lots include Botham’s Somerset 1st XI cricket cap, an England home navy blue Test blazer and signed cartoon artwork by Stanley ‘Mac’ McMurtry.

The sale comes after Botham clashed with former Australian cricketer Ian Chappell, a long-time rival, in an exchange aired on Australian TV.

The pair, whose mutual hatred stretches back over four decades, hurled insults at each other, with Chappell branding his rival a “coward” and Botham hitting back that he was “sad and lonely”.

The auction will take place at The Oval cricket ground in south London on July 15.

