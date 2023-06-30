Spacey made unwanted sexual advances on four men, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Spacey made unwanted sexual advances on four men, court told

By Press Association
Kevin Spacey is alleged to have made a series of unwanted sexual advances on four men (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Kevin Spacey is alleged to have made a series of unwanted sexual advances on four men (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey allegedly made a series of advances on four men who did not want to be touched by him in a sexual way, a court has heard.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013 when the men were aged in their 20s and 30s.

Here are the allegations, all denied by the actor, heard by the court:

:: The first complainant recalled the actor being “very touchy feely” with him over a series of interactions in the early 2000s, jurors heard.

Prosecutor Christine Agnew KC said this behaviour eventually escalated to Spacey grabbing and groping him “in an aggressive way”.

Miss Agnew added it may be that the defendant got a “sexual thrill out of this type of sexual aggression”.

Kevin Spacey court sketch
Prosecutor Christine Agnew KC with Kevin Spacey behind her at Southwark Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

:: A second complainant was said to have met Spacey at an event in a West End theatre in 2005 where the actor made crude remarks to him.

Jurors heard Spacey put his hand on the complainant’s leg before later grabbing him in a sexual way “with such force it was painful”.

Miss Agnew said that Spacey “simply laughed” after the complainant pushed him away.

:: Jurors went on to hear about a third complainant, an aspiring actor, who wrote to Spacey in 2008.

The court was told the pair met up in London and ended up in the actor’s apartment.

The complainant “fell asleep or passed out”, which he later said was “unusual” for him, and woke up to an unwanted sexual advance from the actor, jurors heard.

Miss Agnew said he made his way to a bus stop at 5am where he “sat and cried”.

:: A fourth complainant was said to have met Spacey in a pub near Oxford.

Later at a property where Spacey was staying, the actor gave him what he described as “an awkward man hug”.

Spacey allegedly kissed the man’s neck twice during the hug while telling him “be cool, be cool”, before grabbing him intimately.

The complainant pushed the actor against the wall and told him he did not “bat for that team” before leaving “in a bit of a panicky state”.

More from Press and Journal

The MV Maid of Glencoul on Loch Linnhe. Image: Highland Council.
Limited passenger service on Corran Ferry route following ANOTHER breakdown
Cam Cameron was rescued from Rockall by the Stornoway Coastguard. Image: Cam Cameron.
Buckie-raised Rockall adventurer thanks the Stornoway Coastguard following rescue
Gates open at 6pm for the concert Image Shutterstock
'It’s more of a challenge now than it’s ever been': Inverness will still see…
O2
O2 customers in Aberdeen hit by signal disruption
Aberdeen Drug dealer told by judge to consider a new career
'If I say anything they'll kill me': Moray joiner caught with £250,000 of cocaine…
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Two women charged after £42,000 worth of cannabis found at Culloden property
Louise Robertson, the owner of the Cult of Coffee in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Cult of Coffee: Popular Aberdeen business put up for sale
Two mountaineers climbing Glen Coe in the snow by torchlight in the early morning light.
Stunning picture of Glen Coe mountaineers by Highland photographer up for national prize
Jay Henderson enjoyed his loan stint with Caley Thistle this year - now he's a Ross County player. Image: SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails capture of 'exciting young talent' Jay Henderson
Hit up the beach this summer. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
12 beaches you need to visit in the north and north-east - from Nairn…