Attenborough unveils quote inspired by his Cop speech at Natural History Museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Attenborough unveils quote inspired by his Cop speech at Natural History Museum

By Press Association
Sir David Attenborough has visited the Natural History Museum in London. (Trustees of the Natural History Museum, London/ Aimee McArdle)
Sir David Attenborough has visited the Natural History Museum in London. (Trustees of the Natural History Museum, London/ Aimee McArdle)

Sir David Attenborough has unveiled a message at the Natural History Museum which states: “The future of the natural world, on which we all depend, is in our hands”.

The museum in South Kensington, London, said the words in bronze lettering on the east carriage ramp outside its main entrance were inspired by a speech Sir David gave at Cop24 but were not taken verbatim.

At the unveiling, the 97-year-old naturalist said: “Each of us must cherish the natural world that surrounds us, from wide open countryside to tiny patches of green in our cities.

Natural History Museum David Attenborough unveils quote
Sir David Attenborough unveils the quote ‘The future of the natural world, on which we all depend, is in your hands’ (Trustees of the Natural History Museum, London/Aimee McArdle/PA)

“I hope the Urban Nature Project and the new gardens at the museum will take learning into the open air and inspire young people to continue to value, understand and support the natural world on their doorsteps and far beyond.”

Sir David spoke during the 24th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), commonly known as Cop, in Katowice, Poland, around five years ago.

In 2018, he called attention to the issue of climate change, saying: “If we don’t take action the collapse of our civilisations and the extinction of much of the natural world is on the horizon.”

Sir David added: “The people have spoken. Leaders of the world, you must lead.

“The continuation of our civilisations and the natural world upon which we depend, is in your hands.”

The unveiling of the words in bronze forms part of the museum’s project to transform its gardens into a hub for urban nature and bio-diversity.

An existing wildlife garden will be extended to double the area of native habitats within the grounds, with the aim of better supporting, monitoring and managing the animal and plant life diversity.

UN climate conference COP26
Sir David Attenborough attends the launch of the Cop26 UN Climate Summit at the Science Museum, London (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

New outdoor spaces include a life-sized bronze Diplodocus immersed in a Jurassic-like landscape, among other exhibitions that depict the story of complex life evolving on earth from 540 million years ago to the present day.

The gardens will also be home to scientific sensors that gather environmental DNA and acoustic data, to monitor nature and enhance its protection.

Dr Douglas Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum, said: “We were honoured to welcome Sir David Attenborough to the museum to unveil his powerful and inspiring words which will overlook our new gardens.

“Knowing that the UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world, it’s more important than ever to protect the wildlife in our urban spaces.

“Through the urban nature project, the museum is encouraging visitors and young people to explore natural history in a new way, giving them the tools to look to the future and safeguard nature in towns and cities.”

Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 5
Sir David Attenborough made a surprise appearance on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage to launch the BBC series Seven Worlds, One Planet in 2019 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir David, known for voicing BBC nature documentaries, such as Blue Planet and Planet Earth, has previously worked with the museum.

He brought to life objects from the museum’s exhibits during 2014’s Sky One documentary David Attenborough’s Natural History Museum Alive using CGI technology.

The museum then launched a virtual reality guide with Sir David in which he was digitally recreated and the public could look at rare and priceless objects in its collection.

This year, the documentary Saving Our Wild Isles arrived on BBC iPlayer, with Sir David narrating the stories of people trying to combat environmental issues in the UK.

The new gardens at the Natural History Museum are due to open in spring 2024.

More from Press and Journal

The MV Maid of Glencoul on Loch Linnhe. Image: Highland Council.
Limited passenger service on Corran Ferry route following ANOTHER breakdown
Cam Cameron was rescued from Rockall by the Stornoway Coastguard. Image: Cam Cameron.
Buckie-raised Rockall adventurer thanks the Stornoway Coastguard following rescue
Gates open at 6pm for the concert Image Shutterstock
'It’s more of a challenge now than it’s ever been': Inverness will still see…
O2
O2 customers in Aberdeen hit by signal disruption
Aberdeen Drug dealer told by judge to consider a new career
'If I say anything they'll kill me': Moray joiner caught with £250,000 of cocaine…
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Two women charged after £42,000 worth of cannabis found at Culloden property
Louise Robertson, the owner of the Cult of Coffee in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Cult of Coffee: Popular Aberdeen business put up for sale
Two mountaineers climbing Glen Coe in the snow by torchlight in the early morning light.
Stunning picture of Glen Coe mountaineers by Highland photographer up for national prize
Jay Henderson enjoyed his loan stint with Caley Thistle this year - now he's a Ross County player. Image: SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails capture of 'exciting young talent' Jay Henderson
Hit up the beach this summer. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
12 beaches you need to visit in the north and north-east - from Nairn…