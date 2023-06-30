Two stabbed to death after fight breaks out at late-night ‘street party’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Two stabbed to death after fight breaks out at late-night ‘street party’

By Press Association
Forensic officers carry out investigations in Elthorne Road, Islington (Lucy North/PA)
Forensic officers carry out investigations in Elthorne Road, Islington (Lucy North/PA)

A young man and a teenage boy were stabbed to death after a fight broke out at a late-night street party in north London, witnesses said.

Shocked locals near Elthorne Road, Islington, described how they were kept awake by a group of 40 youngsters who appeared to be recording a music video before a “commotion” broke out late on Thursday.

Police were called to the scene at 11.33pm where a boy, believed to be 15, was found with stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight.

A 23-year-old man had also been stabbed and was rushed to hospital where he later died while a third victim, a man aged 28, suffered a stab wound which was not thought to be life-threatening.

A large police cordon is still in place with forensics teams seen between Levison Way and Turpin Way where neighbours described seeing a party.

One man, who wished not to be named, saw around 40 people listening to loud music as they loitered in the street where they had parked luxury cars, including Mercedes and Audis.

They appeared to be filming on their phones until a fight broke out and he called the police.

A woman, describing a similar scene, said the group were just “hanging around”, adding: “All of a sudden I heard a commotion.

“I heard one of them shout, ‘get up’ – that’s when I realised he was on the floor.

“I watched the police trying to resuscitate him right in front of me.

“I was disgusted.”

Elthorne Road stabbing
A forensic tent has bee put up near Turpin Way where locals described seeing a large street party (Lucy North/PA)

Another neighbour added that the group were recording on their phones and playing the same song on repeat.

One local, who claimed he was mugged by two young men at knifepoint outside his home on Wednesday evening, said he “no longer feels safe” there and wants to move his family away as soon as possible.

The Metropolitan Police said they had launched a double murder investigation but that no arrests have been made.

Police said in a statement earlier on Friday that they believe a large number of people were present when the attack took place and are urging witnesses and those with information to come forward.

A Section 60 order granting officers additional stop-and-search powers has been authorised.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter said: “My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 9383/29 Jun.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More from Press and Journal

Keith Fc Keeper Balint Demus makes a save from James Anderson to keep them in the game
Balint Demus signs full-time deal with Cove Rangers
SCAA Helimed 76
SCAA marks 5,000th call out with Isle of Luing rescue
Traffic passing the Munlochy Junction turn off in the evening light.
Works begin to remove right turn at Munlochy Junction
A police car watching traffic on the Cleanhill roundabout on the AWPR, as a car drives round.
Driver caught allegedly speeding BMW at nearly 150mph on AWPR
Banchory Primary School
Money stolen from Banchory Primary School will affect education budget
Elgin Community Centre. Picture by Jason Hedges
Council announce closure of Elgin Community Centre next year as it's 'no longer viable'
The MV Maid of Glencoul on Loch Linnhe. Image: Highland Council.
Limited passenger service on Corran Ferry route following ANOTHER breakdown
Cam Cameron was rescued from Rockall by the Stornoway Coastguard. Image: Cam Cameron.
'I owe them all my life': Rockall adventurer thanks Stornoway Coastguard for rescue
Gates open at 6pm for the concert Image Shutterstock
'It’s more of a challenge now than it’s ever been': Inverness will still see…
O2
O2 customers in Aberdeen hit by signal disruption