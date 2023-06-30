Ex-rugby player to skate from Edinburgh to London for disadvantaged children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-rugby player to skate from Edinburgh to London for disadvantaged children

By Press Association
Liam Chennells, 33, from Tring, Hertfordshire, will be inline skating from Edinburgh to London (Liam Chennells/PA)
Liam Chennells, 33, from Tring, Hertfordshire, will be inline skating from Edinburgh to London (Liam Chennells/PA)

A former rugby player turned CEO who said he “got lucky” getting into a private school thanks to a rugby scholarship is raising money to help people from disadvantaged backgrounds by skating from Edinburgh to London.

Liam Chennells, 33, from Tring, Hertfordshire, will be inline skating the 500-mile journey from the start of July for Future Frontiers, an education charity which aims to provide guidance and opportunities to disadvantaged young people.

“The reason why I believe in it so much is because I’m not from a privileged background myself,” Mr Chennells, founder and CEO of global software business Detected, told the PA news agency.

Liam Chennells, 33, from Tring, Hertfordshire, will be inline skating the 500 mile journey from Edinburgh to London
(Liam Chennells/PA)

“I got lucky and got a rugby scholarship to an amazing private school when I was 13 – if I hadn’t have got that I don’t know whether my career would have ended up going the way it did.

“A lot of people don’t get lucky, so I want to raise money for a charity that is helping those people.”

His passion for empowering young people stems from his belief that “kids are often just told, kids aren’t asked questions, and asked how they feel and what they want life to be”.

He added: “They can’t just be told what they need to do. They need to be given the opportunity to make decisions.”

Mr Chennells’ training for the challenge has involved running marathons and ultramarathons as well as completing 100-mile cycles and skating journeys.

He added that weighing 17 stone has caused him difficulties as he is not built “like a typical endurance athlete”.

Liam Chennells, 33, from Tring, Hertfordshire, will be inline skating the 500 mile journey from Edinburgh to London
(Liam Chennells/PA)

However, the former rugby player is no skating novice, saying: “I used to skate a lot as a kid. And then when rugby started to become really serious as a teenager I’d come in with a cast on my wrist, and they’d be like, ‘stop jumping down the stairs in skates you idiot’.

“I stopped and I hadn’t skated since, so I bought a pair in late October and committed to covering the 500 miles in only six days.”

Despite the difficulty of the challenge, Mr Chennells expressed his confidence in his ability to complete it through the “amazing support from friends and family”.

He added: “Everybody that knows me says, ‘well, of course you’re going to finish it’.”

Mr Chennells has already raised over £10,000 and thanked people for “believing that this was a stupid enough thing that warranted sponsorship”.

Liam Chennells, 33, from Tring, Hertfordshire, will be inline skating the 500 mile journey from Edinburgh to London
(Liam Chennells/PA)

He added: “If you’re going to ask people for money when there’s a cost-of-living crisis, it’s got to be the sort of thing that makes people think ‘that’s ridiculous!’”

To find out more about the challenge, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/liam-chennells.

