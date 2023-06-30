Boyfriend admits killing university student Sabita Thanwani

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Boyfriend admits killing university student Sabita Thanwani

By Press Association
Sabita Thanwani (Met Police/PA)
Sabita Thanwani (Met Police/PA)

The boyfriend of student Sabita Thanwani has admitted killing her, but denied it was murder.

Maher Maaroufe, 23, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Ms Thanwani, 19, at her university accommodation in central London.

The prosecution indicated that the plea was acceptable to the Crown and Maaroufe will not face trial for her murder.

The plea was entered on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Emergency services were alerted after a neighbour heard screams coming from Ms Thanwani’s room early on March 19 last year.

Old Bailey
Maher Maaroufe appeared at the Old Bailey via video link (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Her attacker tried to get into another room before leaving the building in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, it was claimed.

Police found Ms Thanwani with a serious neck injury lying under blankets and a duvet on the floor.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 6am.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of her death as sharp force trauma to the neck.

Maaroufe was found by police asleep under a tarpaulin in a garden shed.

He allegedly head-butted a police officer while being arrested.

On Friday, Maaroufe appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Broadmoor hospital for a plea hearing.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied Ms Thanwani’s murder.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating an emergency worker.

The defendant, of no fixed address, was assisted by an Arabic interpreter and was remanded back into custody.

Ms Thanwani’s family were in court and the sentencing was adjourned to September.

More from Press and Journal

Keith Fc Keeper Balint Demus makes a save from James Anderson to keep them in the game
Balint Demus signs full-time deal with Cove Rangers
SCAA Helimed 76
SCAA marks 5,000th call out with Isle of Luing rescue
Traffic passing the Munlochy Junction turn off in the evening light.
Works begin to remove right turn at Munlochy Junction
A police car watching traffic on the Cleanhill roundabout on the AWPR, as a car drives round.
Driver caught allegedly speeding BMW at nearly 150mph on AWPR
Banchory Primary School
Money stolen from Banchory Primary School will affect education budget
Elgin Community Centre. Picture by Jason Hedges
Council announce closure of Elgin Community Centre next year as it's 'no longer viable'
The MV Maid of Glencoul on Loch Linnhe. Image: Highland Council.
Limited passenger service on Corran Ferry route following ANOTHER breakdown
Cam Cameron was rescued from Rockall by the Stornoway Coastguard. Image: Cam Cameron.
'I owe them all my life': Rockall adventurer thanks Stornoway Coastguard for rescue
Gates open at 6pm for the concert Image Shutterstock
'It’s more of a challenge now than it’s ever been': Inverness will still see…
O2
O2 customers in Aberdeen hit by signal disruption