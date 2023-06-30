Maxwell appeal ‘falls far short’ of justifying quashing verdict – US Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maxwell appeal 'falls far short' of justifying quashing verdict – US Government

By Press Association
This picture of Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein was shown to the court during her sex trafficking trial (US Department of Justice/PA)
This picture of Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein was shown to the court during her sex trafficking trial (US Department of Justice/PA)

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s arguments for overturning her sex trafficking conviction “fall far short” of justifying quashing the jury’s verdict, US Government lawyers have said.

The 61-year-old was found guilty in December 2021 of luring young girls to massage rooms for paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein to molest between 1994 and 2004.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison at the federal court in the Southern District of New York in June last year.

Ghislaine Maxwell court case
Maxwell was convicted of luring young girls to Epstein’s massage rooms for him to abuse (US Department of Justice/PA)

Maxwell indicated her desire to appeal shortly after her conviction, with her lawyers claiming victims had “faded, distorted and motivated memories”.

Her attorneys also claimed she did not have a fair trial after it emerged one of the jurors, Scotty David, also known as Juror 50, had failed to disclose he had been sexually abused in the jury questionnaire.

But US Government lawyers have urged the Second Circuit Appeals Court to uphold Maxwell’s conviction.

In response to the arguments about Mr David, the US Government’s attorneys said: “Judge Nathan conducted a thorough inquiry and determined that Juror 50’s inadvertent errors on the jury questionnaire did not undermine Maxwell’s right to a fair trial.

“Maxwell does not meaningfully engage with Judge Nathan’s careful opinion, instead suggesting that Juror 50’s testimony at the hearing was ‘patently absurd’.”

The US Government attorneys said Maxwell’s arguments “fall far short of establishing Judge Nathan abused her discretion” in her decision not to overturn the jury’s verdict.

The former socialite also argued the US government breached a “non-prosecution agreement” by bringing the charges against her – claiming the agreement “immunised Maxwell for these offences”.

But the US prosecutors said Maxwell has “no right to invoke the protections” of a non-prosecution agreement (NPA) because she was not a signatory or a third party to the agreement.

Ghislaine Maxwell court case
Prosecutors argue Maxwell’s appeal submissions ‘fall far short’ of justifying overturning the jury’s verdict (US Department of Justice/PA)

In her appeal submissions, the disgraced socialite said the court had refused to correct the jury’s “misunderstanding” of elements of the charges – meaning she was “convicted of crimes with which she was not charged”.

But the US Government said Judge Nathan found that the “original jury instructions and the Government’s summation captured the core of criminality charged in the indictment”.

Maxwell also urged the appeal court to resentence if she was not granted a new trial.

But the government attorneys said her sentence was not unfair and that her arguments to the contrary were “so cursory and undeveloped” that they should be dismissed.

Jurors heard prosecutors describe Maxwell as “dangerous” during her three-week trial, and were told details of how she helped entice vulnerable teenagers to Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse.

Her lawyers have until July 27 to respond the US Government’s submissions.

Maxwell has been imprisoned since July 2020, despite numerous attempts from her defence counsel to have her released on bail.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

The death was ruled a suicide.

