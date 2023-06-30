Diana’s legacy serves as example of how to navigate today’s world – Harry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Diana’s legacy serves as example of how to navigate today’s world – Harry

By Press Association
The Duke of Sussex talked about his mother’s legacy (PA)
The Duke of Sussex talked about his mother’s legacy (PA)

The Duke of Sussex has said his mother’s legacy continues to serve as an example of how to “navigate the complexities” of today’s world.

Harry was speaking in a video at the virtual Diana Award ceremony where more than 180 young people from 31 countries were recognised.

The Diana Award was set up to promote the princess’s belief that young people have the power to change the world for the better.

MGN phone hacking trial
Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1996 (John Stillwell/PA)

Harry said: “Each one of us has the ability to help create a more equitable world. And the brilliant award recipients we’re honouring today are proof of that. They exemplify the notion that when we use our voices, change really can happen.”

Reflecting on his mother’s legacy, the duke continued: “As we come together, I am reminded of the profound belief that my mother held in the transformative power of young people.

“She recognised their unique ability to challenge the status quo and push for a more inclusive and compassionate society.

“Her legacy continues to inspire and serve as an example of how to navigate the complexities of our world today.

“And so many of the numerous challenges that we face disproportionately affect young people and of course their futures.

25th death anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales
Diana, Princess of Wales, enjoying a day out at Thorpe Park amusement park with her sons, Prince Harry and Prince William (Cliff Kent/PA)

“And whether it’s climate change, mental wellbeing, or systemic injustices, the obstacles can sometimes seem overwhelming.

“But what gives me hope is the collective power we possess when we work together — the strength in diversity of voices and perspectives that encompass it.”

The Prince of Wales also appeared in a video clip at the virtual ceremony in which he said the award winners are united by “their courage, compassion, and a relentless dedication to improving the lives of others”.

He also said it is important not to forget the challenges they have overcome.

William said: “The road to making a difference is not always easy, but as we celebrate the impact they have made, we are reminded that no challenge is insurmountable.

Diana’s 60th birthday
The then Duke of Cambridge (left) and Duke of Sussex look at a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Today, we recognise the power of all young people to inspire meaningful change. To all the award recipients – congratulations.

“Your accomplishments are a testament to your character, your passion and your determination to make a difference. You are an inspiration to young people everywhere.

“And to everyone watching, these stories remind us why organisations like the Diana Award are so important.

“It is a reminder that when we invest in young people, when we provide them with the tools and opportunities to make a difference, they can truly change the world – a belief shared by my mother, and one I am proud to continue in her name.”

