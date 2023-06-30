Team behind deep sea robot had hoped for Titan rescue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Team behind deep sea robot had hoped for Titan rescue

By Press Association
Edward Cassano speaks during a news conference on the Titan submersible Carolyn Thompson/AP)
Edward Cassano speaks during a news conference on the Titan submersible Carolyn Thompson/AP)

The team behind the deep sea robot which eventually helped locate wreckage from the Titan submersible – following a fatal implosion which killed five people – had been hoping they were on a rescue mission, a company executive has said.

British adventurer Hamish Harding and father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood were killed on board the deep-sea vessel, alongside OceanGate Expeditions’ chief executive Stockton Rush and French national Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Edward Cassano, chief executive of Pelagic Research Services, said his crew were “laser-focused on rescue” when they became part of  massive search operation earlier this month in the mid-Atlantic after a tourist submarine went missing during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic.

Titanic Tourist Sub
Edward Cassano speaks during a news conference (Carolyn Thompson/AP)

Mr Cassano told reporters at a press conference in New York: “We were focused on the job at hand – that’s what we do and that is what all of these people do. We were laser-focused on rescue.”

Officials announced OceanGate Expeditions’ submersible suffered a “catastrophic implosion” after a piece of the vessel was discovered near the bow of the Titanic. The wreckage was then recovered from the ocean floor.

The Odysseus 6K, a remote-operated vehicle from Pelagic Research Services, made the discovery and helped in the recovery effort.

The underwater robot helped in the initial search for the Titan and continued to map and document the area as it searched for debris.

Mr Cassano said his team had been among a fleet of ships when they arrived at site, and they soon became “the primary identified asset to affect rescue”.

He said: “Our plan of rescue was to, immediately upon finding Titan, latch on to her as quickly as possible and begin recovery.

“There were protocols in the event of viability and non-viability. It was wild.

“We were moving assets under the integration and coordination of incident command and the team on Deep Energy – but because we were primary, they were asking us to make the decisions about how the various assets would move.

“When we did discover the wreck of the Titan, different sets of protocols went through.”

Titanic Tourist Sub
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)

Pieces from the sub were unloaded in St John’s, Canada, on Wednesday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has said it is looking into the five deaths.

Safety investigators from the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada made inquiries on Titan’s main support ship, the Polar Prince, after it docked in St John’s harbour.

The Titan submersible lost contact with tour operator OceanGate Expeditions an hour and 45 minutes into the two-hour descent to the wreckage, with the vessel reported missing eight hours after communication was lost.

