What the papers say – July 1

The escalating protests across France and the UK’s warning to Britons hoping to travel to the country featured in the front pages across the UK on Saturday.

The Daily Telegraph and The Independent report on the ongoing riots that have now spread across France, with British tourists warned of curfews and restrictions on travel.

The Daily Telegraph: 'French police "at war with vermin" as rioting spreads across nation'

The Independent: No go warning to Britons as riots rage in France

The Times followed suit, saying more than two million people from the UK are set to travel to France in the coming weeks.

The Times: UK tourists are warned over travel to France

The Financial Times features the French protests on their front page, but focuses on a big investor backing Thames Water to “stave off” nationalisation of the sector.

Financial Times Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 1 July

Meanwhile, the Daily Express says the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales were urged to end their feud on what would have been their mother’s 62nd birthday.

The Guardian reports on the resignation of Foreign Office minister Zac Goldsmith who quit over Rishi Sunak’s climate “apathy”.

Guardian front page, Saturday 1 July 2023: Goldsmith quits over Sunak's climate 'apathy'

The NHS is at the front for the Daily Mail, who say new dentists will be “forced to treat health service patients”.

The Daily Mirror reports on the Kevin Spacey court case, with the court hearing he was a “sexual bully”.

And the Daily Star takes aim at Australia, with a change to immigration laws meaning Brits can “enjoy the good life Down Under”.