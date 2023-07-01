Euclid: UK-backed mission ready uncover mysteries of the dark universe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Euclid: UK-backed mission ready uncover mysteries of the dark universe

By Press Association
An artist’s impression of the Euclid space telescope (ESA)
An artist’s impression of the Euclid space telescope (ESA)

A European space telescope is to embark on a million-mile journey to uncover the mysteries of the dark universe.

Named after the ancient Greek mathematician Euclid, the two-tonne probe will be heading towards an area in space known as the second Lagrange point, where the gravitational forces of Earth and the sun are roughly equal – creating a stable location for the spacecraft.

The UK has contributed £37 million towards the £850 million mission, with scientists playing key roles in designing and building the probe and leading on one of the two scientific instruments on board.

The aim of the mission is to shed light on two of the universe’s greatest mysteries: dark energy and dark matter.

Caroline Harper, head of Space Science at the UK Space Agency, said: “We have made huge progress in exploring visible matter – our neighbouring planets, stars and galaxies – but the dark matter and dark energy that make up 95% of the universe remain largely a mystery.

“Euclid will give us new insights into both, helping us to build a clearer picture of the origin and evolution of the universe and the way it is expanding.

“The UK Space Agency’s £37 million investment into the mission over more than a decade has supported world-class science in universities around the country from Edinburgh to Portsmouth.

“UK scientists and engineers have led the development of one of the two science instruments on board, and we are also making a significant contribution to the ground-based data processing capability that will convert the raw data into ‘science-ready’ data, for researchers to use to tell us more about dark matter and dark energy.

“I’m incredibly excited to follow its discoveries over the next six years.”

Euclid’s six-year mission aims to scrutinise the dark universe to better understand why is it rapidly expanding.

It will make use of a cosmic phenomenon known as gravitational lensing, where matter acts like a magnifying glass, bending and distorting light from galaxies and clusters behind it, to capture high-quality images.

Euclid’s VIS instrument
Euclid’s VIS instrument being inspected during vibration testing at Centre Spatial de Liege, Belgium (CEA/ESA/PA)

These images will help astronomers gain insights into the elusive dark matter – particles that do not absorb, reflect, or emit light.

Dark matter cannot be seen directly, but scientists know it exists because of the effect it has on objects that can be observed directly.

They believe it “binds together galaxies creating the environment for stars, planets and life”.

The mission will also explore dark energy, which is thought to push galaxies apart, causing the expansion of the universe to accelerate.

Scheduled for launch on July 1 at 4:11pm UK time from Cape Canaveral in Florida, Euclid will take a month to reach its destination.

Scientists from the Mullard Space Science Laboratory have led the development of the optical camera known as VIS – a science instrument that will take images of the distant universe.

Euclid being secured on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket
Euclid being secured on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket (ESA/SpaceX/PA)

Professor Mark Cropper, leader of the VIS camera team, said: “The VIS instrument will image a large swathe of the distant universe with almost the fine resolution of the Hubble Space Telescope, observing more of the universe in one day than Hubble did in 25 years.

“The data will allow us to infer the distribution of dark matter across the universe more precisely than ever before.”

The probe also carries an infrared light instrument, called NISP, which is being led by scientists in France and aims measure the distance to galaxies, which will shed light on fast the universe is expanding.

Rebecca Bowler, a research fellow at the University of Manchester – who is leading the efforts to find the most distant galaxies with Euclid, added: “Euclid will revolutionise our understanding of how the very first galaxies and super-massive black holes are formed.”

More than 2,000 scientists across Europe have been involved in the mission – from its design to its construction and analysis.

Professor Tom Kitching, of UCL’s Mullard Space Science Laboratory – one of four science co-ordinators for Euclid, said: “The puzzles we hope to address are fundamental.

“Are our models of the universe correct? What is dark energy? Is it vacuum energy – the energy of virtual particles popping in and out of existence in empty space?

“Is it a new particle field that we didn’t expect? Or it may be Einstein’s theory of gravity that is wrong.

“Whatever the answer, a revolution in physics is almost guaranteed.”

More from Press and Journal

Rosebank protestor Naroa Hammerson.
Campaigners threaten to sue over ‘unlawful’ approval for £8.1 billion Rosebank project
Outside of King's College at Aberdeen University.
Music from Aberdeen University to play key role in special ceremony for King Charles…
Frederick Menzies has been named as the man who died in a collision on the A90 between St Fergus and Peterhead. Image: Police / DCT Media
Much-loved grandad named as victim of A90 crash near St Fergus
Barry Robson (R) and Neil Simpson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on June 29, Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson determined to build squad to cope with 'marathon' season
Graham Stewart and Chris Cox of Curium Resources.
New North Sea firm launched by former bosses of Spirit Energy and Faroe Petoleum
Stagecoach 53 service bus
In full: Stagecoach Bluebird's proposed timetable changes across Aberdeenshire
Fiona Fernie, Kevin Gaw, Artist Penny Downes at Aberdeen Beach
Can you collect them all? The Big Hop Trail bounces into action with colourful…
To go with story by Louise Glen. Forensic officers arrive a the home of Elizabeth Watson.Image: Facebook/ DC THomson. Picture shows; Forensic officers arrive a the home of Elizabeth Watson.. Peterhead. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 28/06/2023
Son in court accused of stabbing Peterhead mum to death
Four women, including Frances Thomson (who is retiring) standing.
She's coming out of the kitchen: Moray school cook retires after nearly 50 years
Dell of Spey in Aviemore.
Dell of Spey in Aviemore town centre flowing once again after four years