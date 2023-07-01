Victim named in West London canal murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victim named in West London canal murder

By Press Association
Victor Lee, 17, from Ealing, was found with stab wounds in a canal by Ladbroke Grove in West London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Victor Lee, 17, from Ealing, was found with stab wounds in a canal by Ladbroke Grove in West London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A teenager who died after being found in a canal with stab wounds has been named by police.

Victor Lee, 17, from Ealing, was found in the water by Ladbroke Grove in West London on Sunday.

He was pulled from the canal but, despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination on Wednesday concluded he died from his stab injuries.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, the Metropolitan Police said they are able to name Victor as the victim.

His family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers, the force said.

Three boys aged 14, 15 and 17 were arrested on Friday and remain in police custody.

Police have renewed appeals for information and witnesses to the killing, which is understood to have happened on the Grand Union towpath under Scrubs Lane.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie from the Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation and said: “We are continuing to provide Victor’s family with support during this traumatic time and our thoughts remain with them.

“We made three arrests as part of our investigation into Victor’s murder.

“However I still need to hear from anyone who has information about what happened last Sunday.

“Were you in the area of the Grand Union Canal towpath near the Scrubs Lane bridge, or travelling on Scrubs Lane, between 5.15pm and 6.15pm?

“Did you see a fight or hear anything that may assist with the investigation?

“If you were driving in the area and have a dash cam, please review your footage and contact us or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“My team will be in the vicinity of Scrubs Lane tomorrow, Sunday July 2, as part of a proactive appeal for information.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD5828/25June, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on the above number.

