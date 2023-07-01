Maya Forstater wins £100,000 compensation after employment tribunal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Maya Forstater wins £100,000 compensation after employment tribunal

By Press Association
A tax expert who lost out on a job after claiming people cannot change their biological sex has been awarded £100,000 compensation by an employment tribunal
A tax expert who lost out on a job after saying people cannot change their biological sex has been awarded £100,000 compensation by an employment tribunal.

A tax expert who lost out on a job after saying people cannot change their biological sex has been awarded £100,000 compensation by an employment tribunal.

Maya Forstater was awarded the payout after it was found she experienced discrimination and victimisation at work.

Her contract at the Centre for Global Development (CGD) think tank, where she worked as a researcher, was not renewed in March 2019 after she said biological sex cannot be changed.

Maya Forstater employment appeal tribunal
Maya Forstater lost her job after claiming people cannot change their biological sex

Her victory against the CGD comes after a high court judge ruled in June 2021 that her views on the “immutability of sex” are a “philosophical belief” protected by equality legislation and should be “tolerated in a pluralist society”.

In a judgment handed down on Friday, three judges at a London tribunal awarded Ms Forstater compensation of £91,500 and interest of £14,904.31.

The compensation is for loss of earnings, injury to feelings and aggravated damages after the CGD did not renew her contract or visiting fellowship.

Ms Forstater told The Times on Friday: “I’m happy it’s over and happy I got significant compensation.

“I think it sends a message to employers that this is discrimination like any other discrimination and that the compensation can be significant.

“Organisations are going to have to rethink all of their approach to equality and diversity to make sure they really are following the law and not just what activists tell them.”

Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who has voiced her support for Ms Forstater before, took to Twitter to congratulate her on her payout.

She wrote: “Congratulations to @MForstater, who receives over £100k in compensation from @cgdev, who were found to have discriminated against her due to her gender critical beliefs, which, as her case established, are worthy of respect in a democratic society. #SexMatters.”

Ms Forstater, who co-founded the Sex Matters campaign group, won three claims in her employment tribunal in July 2022 after appealing an earlier decision.

She posted “inflammatory and objectionable” tweets over transgender people and opposed Government proposals to reform the Gender Recognition Act to allow people to identify as the opposite sex, the tribunal was told.

But in July 2022, employment judge Andrew Glennie said the “complaints of direct discrimination because of belief are well founded” over the decision to not offer Ms Forstater a contract or renew a fellowship following her tweets.

Judge Glennie said Ms Forstater’s complaint she was victimised after being removed from a company website was “well founded”.

Ms Forstater previously took her case to an employment tribunal on the grounds this constituted discrimination against her beliefs.

Employment judge James Tayler originally dismissed her claim but High Court judge Mr Justice Choudhury later said the judgment had “erred in law”.

