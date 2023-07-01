Sadiq Khan says Just Stop Oil ‘really important’ amid Pride parade sponsors row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Sadiq Khan says Just Stop Oil ‘really important’ amid Pride parade sponsors row

By Press Association
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan before the Pride in London parade (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan before the Pride in London parade (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Mayor of London has described Just Stop Oil as a “really important pressure group” despite the activists’ threats to disrupt the London Pride parade.

It comes after the group threatened to disrupt the march if the parade does not stop accepting sponsorship money from “high-polluting industries”.

Ahead of the parade on Saturday morning, Sadiq Khan was asked by the PA news agency if he supported Just Stop Oil.

He said that the group puts pressure on those who have power and influence.

People take part in the Pride in London parade (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
People take part in the Pride in London parade (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“I agree with protesting in a way that is lawful, safe, and peaceful,” he said.

“I think that Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil are really important pressure groups trying to put power on those who have power and influence.

“I fully support the right to protest.

“It’s really important to recognise the joy of a democracy is protest.”

Mr Khan was also asked how he felt about Just Stop Oil’s threats to disrupt the event.

“I am somebody who feels quite passionately that we have to tackle the climate emergency,” he said.

“And I feel quite passionately about encouraging people to join the movement to tackle the climate emergency.

“In my view, protest should be peaceful, lawful, and safe.”

In a statement, LGBT+ members of the group also called on organisers to ban floats from those organisations in the parade – and condemn new oil, gas and coal.

“These partnerships embarrass the LGBTQ+ community at a time when much of the cultural world is rejecting ties to these toxic industries,” they said.

Pride in London parade 2023
Performers take part in the Pride in London parade (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

LGBT+ people are “suffering first” in the “accelerating social breakdown” caused by climate change, they added.

“Pride was born from protest,” the statement continued.

“It speaks to how far we’ve come as a community that high-polluting industries and the banks that fund them now see Pride as a useful vehicle for sanitising their reputations, waving rainbow flags in one hand whilst accelerating social collapse with the other.”

Just Stop Oil said: “If London Pride fails to take these basic steps necessary to protect our community, we will have to consider potential escalations which may result in the disruption of Pride.

“We will also call for the entire LGBTQ+ community to join us in protest and boycott – for the safety of LGBTQ+ people everywhere.”

Asked about Just Stop Oil’s demands, a spokesperson for Pride in London said: “The safety of others is paramount to Pride in London.

“This year we are highlighting trans+ joy, ensuring that the community knows that with us, they #NeverMarchAlone.

“We call on all individuals, groups and organisations to give this space the respect and focus it deserves in an increasingly hostile and unsafe world.”

