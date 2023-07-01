Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt London Pride over ‘high-polluting’ sponsors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt London Pride over ‘high-polluting’ sponsors

By Press Association
A Just Stop OIl sign (Aaron Chown/PA)
A Just Stop OIl sign (Aaron Chown/PA)

Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted London’s Pride march in protest over the parade accepting sponsorship money from “high-polluting industries”.

A number of protesters have been arrested after blocking the road in front of a Coca-Cola truck.

The Metropolitan Police said that protesters sat in the middle of the road on Piccadilly at 1.30pm, causing the parade to stop.

After 16 minutes, police arrested seven protesters for public nuisance offences and the parade continued again one minute later.

Video posted online showed officers picking up protesters and carrying them away.

Just Stop Oil has previously warned it would take action as it called on organisers of the major event to ban floats from “high-polluting” sponsors and to condemn new oil, gas and coal.

One witness said that the activists spoiled the fun for thousands of people.

Neil, 49, from East London, was watching the parade when the protesters ran out in front of him and blocked the Coca-Cola truck.

“There was about eight of them I think,” he said.

“Eight people spoiling fun for thousands of people.”

He added that the group did it for the “attention”.

Pride in London parade 2023
People take part in the Pride in London parade (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“They want the attention don’t they?” he said.

“And until they get the attention they’ll sit themselves down.”

In a statement, LGBT+ members of the group said: “These partnerships embarrass the LGBTQ+ community at a time when much of the cultural world is rejecting ties to these toxic industries.”

LGBT+ people are “suffering first” in the “accelerating social breakdown” caused by climate change, they added.

“Pride was born from protest,” the statement continued.

“It speaks to how far we’ve come as a community that high-polluting industries and the banks that fund them now see Pride as a useful vehicle for sanitising their reputations, waving rainbow flags in one hand whilst accelerating social collapse with the other.”

Just Stop Oil said earlier on Saturday: “If London Pride fails to take these basic steps necessary to protect our community, we will have to consider potential escalations which may result in the disruption of Pride.

“We will also call for the entire LGBTQ+ community to join us in protest and boycott – for the safety of LGBTQ+ people everywhere.”

More from Press and Journal

Members of the local pipe band marching down the centre of Aberdeen's Union Street.
Aberdeen comes to life for Armed Forces Day parade
The A87 Invergarry to Kyle to Skye where police spoke to motorists about their driving.
Police crackdown on problem driving in Skye and Kyle of Lochalsh
The Caithness team of Abbie Gunn, Isla Mackay and Benjamin Rogers won the Symington Salver for junior stockmanship.
Bower YFC crowned SAYFC National Club of the Year
Callander girls celebrate their win at the Royal Highland Show
Youngsters dig deep to win war
A quality mixed livestock farm on the Highland Fringe of Aberdeenshire with potential for woodland creation.
Aberdeenshire livestock farm hits the market
New Deer Show returns on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 July.
Countdown on for New Deer Show
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Where to visit for food and drink if you're spending 12 hours in Elgin Picture shows; The Cocktail Joint, Elgin. Elgin. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Elgin
Ruins of Duffdefiance.
Exploring the curious ruin of Duffdefiance and climbing Carn Mor in Strathdon
Mary Queen of Scots was fond of taking part in Royal Hunting. But at what cost to the "wild Scots" who accompanied her?Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
How Mary Queen of Scots fell in love with hunting in the Highlands —…
Rachel Corsie lines up as Scotland captain ahead of a match at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: My delight at imminent Scotland Women return after missing last camp in…