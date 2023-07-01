Pair arrested after death of two-year-old girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pair arrested after death of two-year-old girl

By Press Association
A man and a woman have been arrested over the “suspicious” death of a two-year-old girl.

Police said they found the body of the toddler at a property in Sidegate Lane, Ipswich, Suffolk, on Friday morning.

Investigations at the property are still ongoing and officers said that the death is being treated as suspicious.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, officers arrested a 22-year-old woman “of no fixed abode” and a 22-year-old man from Bedfordshire on suspicion of murder, Suffolk Police said.

The pair, who were arrested some 28 miles away in Bury St Edmunds, are “known to the victim”, police said.

Detectives are not seeking any other suspects at this time, the force said.

They remain in policy custody and are being quizzed by officers.

Superintendent Jane Topping said: “We are still looking to establish the exact circumstances leading to the death of this child.

“Our initial inquiries are under way and these will continue over the weekend.

“Clearly, such a discovery is extremely distressing for everyone concerned.

“We’d ask people not to speculate on social media as to the identity of the child or to the circumstances surrounding her death.”

“A highly visible presence of officers is likely to continue in the area for the next few days with reassurance patrols.

“These officers are available to speak to concerned members of the community.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and we are appealing to the local community for any information which may aid this investigation.”

– Anyone with information is being urged to contact Suffolk Police, quoting 37/37749/23

