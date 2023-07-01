Legacy Bill amendments published that aim to prevent Adams seeking compensation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Legacy Bill amendments published that aim to prevent Adams seeking compensation

By Press Association
Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams was interned without trial in 1973 (PA)
Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams was interned without trial in 1973 (PA)

The UK Government has published amendments to a Bill that aim to prevent former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams seeking compensation as a result of a court ruling in his favour.

It comes after a minister claimed that up to 400 other compensation claims could be taken as a result of the ruling, and as peers called for a block on seeking damages based on a technicality on the use of internment at the height of the Troubles.

Mr Adams won a Supreme Court appeal in 2020 over historical convictions for two attempted prison breaks in Northern Ireland in the 1970s.

He was interned without trial in 1973 at Long Kesh internment camp, also known as the Maze prison.

The Supreme Court ruled Mr Adams’ detention was unlawful because the interim custody order used to initially detain him had not been “considered personally” by the then-secretary of state for Northern Ireland Willie Whitelaw.

This was despite a long-standing convention, known as the Carltona principle, where officials and ministers routinely act in the name of the secretary of state, who is ultimately responsible.

Irish unification rally
Gerry Adams won a Supreme Court appeal in 2020 over historical convictions (PA)

Mr Adams was subsequently denied a payout for the wrongful convictions when he applied for compensation from Stormont’s Department of Justice.

But that decision was ruled unlawful by a High Court judge in Belfast, paving the way for Mr Adams’ application to be reconsidered.

Northern Ireland Office minister Lord Caine told peers on Monday that a Government-backed amendment to the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill is aimed at addressing the loophole.

The amendments published this weekend seek to clarify that legislation underpinning internment can be read as having allowed junior ministers to make interim custody orders.

A separate amendment also sets out that compensation and civil action may not be sought or continued if it involves an interim custody order that is deemed unlawful because it was authorised by a junior minister.

Lord Caine told the House of Lords on Monday that the UK Government was “aware of around 300 to 400 civil claims being brought on a similar basis to the Adams case”, with 40 writs filed before the first reading of the Bill.

The minister had added: “There were some of us at the time that the judgment appeared that, if I can put it mildly, were somewhat baffled by its content.”

The amendments are to be moved during the third reading of the Bill in the House of Lords, due to take place on Tuesday July 4.

More from Press and Journal

Princess Anne mingling with the crowds at Portsoy Boat Festival. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Princess Anne praises Portsoy Boat Festival as a 'beacon' of cultural knowledge as it…
American football team the Highland Stags who could not beat the Inverness seagull challenge.
American football team in Inverness can NOT beat a seagull to demolish fish and…
Music can break out anywhere in Stonehaven during its hugely popular folk festival. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stonehaven Folk Festival: Music is in the air, pubs and streets as event prepares…
Peterhead Lido caravan park.
Emergency services rush to Peterhead Lido
Portsoy Boat Festival 2023. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Princess Anne joins crowds for return of Portsoy Boat Festival
Massed pipes and drums marching down the centre of Aberdeen's Union Street.
Aberdeen comes to life for Armed Forces Day parade
The A87 Invergarry to Kyle to Skye where police spoke to motorists about their driving.
Police crackdown on problem driving in Skye and Kyle of Lochalsh
The Caithness team of Abbie Gunn, Isla Mackay and Benjamin Rogers won the Symington Salver for junior stockmanship.
Bower YFC crowned SAYFC National Club of the Year
Callander girls celebrate their win at the Royal Highland Show
Youngsters dig deep to win war
A quality mixed livestock farm on the Highland Fringe of Aberdeenshire with potential for woodland creation.
Aberdeenshire livestock farm hits the market