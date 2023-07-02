Lord Kerslake: Tributes paid to ‘true public servant’ after death announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Lord Kerslake: Tributes paid to ‘true public servant’ after death announced

By Press Association
Lord Bob Kerslake, as tributes were paid to him after family members said he has died (Peter Byrne/PA)
Lord Bob Kerslake, as tributes were paid to him after family members said he has died (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tributes have been paid to a “true public servant of the highest integrity”, Lord Bob Kerslake, after his family announced he has died.

The former head of the civil service, 68, died on Saturday after “a short battle with cancer”, his “devastated” sister Ros Kerslake CBE said in a post on social media on Sunday morning

Senior Labour Party figures including its leader Sir Keir Starmer, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, former shadow chancellor John McDonnell and mayor of London Sadiq Khan were among those who paid their respects to the crossbench peer.

He was nominated for a peerage by David Cameron and ennobled following his retirement as permanent secretary at the Department for Communities and Local Government, with the peerage was conferred by the late Queen in 2015.

Lord Kerslake was also a chairman of King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in south London but he quit the role in 2017, warning that the health service could not continue “staggering along” under the current funding levels.

Lord Kerslake.
Lord Kerslake (Victoria Jones/PA)

Announcing the news on Twitter, Ros Kerslake wrote: “My brother Bob (Lord Robert Kerslake) died yesterday after a short battle with cancer. We are all devastated.”

In another tweet, Eleanor Kerslake added: “Unfortunately my wonderful dad Bob Kerslake died yesterday.

“We are all devastated.

“Dad had a few jobs in his time but the most important to him was being a truly fantastic husband, dad, brother, son and granddad.”

“I’m very sorry to learn that Bob Kerslake has died,” Sir Keir tweeted on Sunday.

“Bob was a talented public servant, utmost professional, and a good man.

“He was rightly respected across Westminster for his experience and wisdom, and I’m grateful for his recent contributions to the Labour Party.

“Sincere condolences to his family.”

Labour veteran Mr McDonnell tweeted: “Just heard the terribly sad news Bob Kerslake has died.

“I’ve known Bob from when he was with us at the GLC (Greater London Council).

“He was a true public servant of the highest integrity, dedicating his life to caring for people & tackling inequality wherever he found it. My condolences to his family.”

Mr Streeting said his death was “terribly sad news”.

“Bob was such a committed and decent public servant taken far too soon,” he tweeted.

“Deepest condolences to your family and all those who knew and loved him.”

Mr Khan hailed him as “a true public servant”.

“His kindness and commitment to improving our city and country will always be remembered,” he added.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends today.”

Lord Kerslake also chaired the independent review into Greater Manchester’s preparedness and response to the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017.

