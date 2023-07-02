Dame Sheila Hancock sends ‘heartfelt thanks’ to fans searching for lost necklace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dame Sheila Hancock sends ‘heartfelt thanks’ to fans searching for lost necklace

By Press Association
Actress Dame Sheila Hancock has thanked people looking for her gold chain (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Dame Sheila Hancock said she is grateful to those scouring the streets of London looking for her “most treasured possession” described as having “huge personal importance” to her.

The British actress, 90, lost a sentimental gold chain holding four wedding rings belonging to each of her parents and her two marriages to the late John Thaw and Alec Ross.

Sharing several posts on Twitter, her official account was offering a reward for finding the necklace as the Metropolitan Police “no longer deal with lost items”.

A statement said: “Sheila is so grateful to everyone sharing the posts about her lost chain with the wedding rings.

“It hasn’t been found yet but she sends heartfelt thanks to everyone trying to share news for her.

“If anyone does find it, it is of such huge personal import(ance) to her.. plse contact us.”

An earlier tweet read: “CCTV suggests this necklace w. the 4 wedding rings was lost round Haymarket W1.

“The police no longer deal with lost items so even if someone went to hand it in there is no central system to find it.

“She is desperate to have this personal treasure back.”

Pictures of Dame Sheila with the chain around her neck were also tweeted, which said the actress is “heartbroken to lose her most treasured possession”.

Dame Sheila, who was married to the actor Thaw before his death in 2002, started her career in the theatre, finding success in both the West End and on Broadway.

Her career flourished with comedy performances on the BBC, with roles in sitcoms including The Rag Trade, Mr Digby Darling and Now Take My Wife.

In 1972, she landed her own series, But Seriously, It’s Sheila Hancock.

