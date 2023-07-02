Wimbledon fan with Federer tattoo dreams of meeting Swiss ace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Wimbledon fan with Federer tattoo dreams of meeting Swiss ace

By Press Association
Spectators queue outside at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Spectators queue outside at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A Wimbledon fan with a Roger Federer tattoo has said it is his dream for the tennis champion to see the tribute.

Danilo Criscuoler, from Naples, was near the front of the Wimbledon queue on Sunday.

He was one of a few hundred tennis lovers in the queue ahead of the first day of the tournament on Monday.

Wimbledon 2023 – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Danilo Criscuoler’s tattoo of Roger Federer (Luke O’Reilly/PA)

Joined by a group of friends from his home city, he said they were excited to see the Italian players compete.

Dressed in full tennis gear, he revealed that he had a large tattoo of Federer’s face on the back of his calf.

He said he got the tattoo after the Swiss player’s comeback from injury in 2017.

Asked if Federer knew about the tattoo, he said: “He doesn’t know. This is one of my targets and my goal. I want to achieve this goal in my life.

“Because I want that he can look at this tattoo just one time in my life.”

While other tennis fans had not gone to the same lengths to show their love for the sport, one family from Dublin were delighted to find that they were first in the queue this year.

Dan Barker, 23, has been queuing alongside his parents Nicky, 54, and Julia, 47, since 7.30am on Saturday.

His advice for people who want to top the queue is “come early”.

Wimbledon 2023 Preview – Sunday July 2nd
Spectators were advised to ‘come early’ (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We got here about 7.30 yesterday (Saturday) morning,” he said.

“We weren’t expecting to actually be first. We’ve been here before Covid and we were just hoping it’d be a safe bet, that we’d get Centre Court or whatever.

“And then we get here and it’s just a ghost town, we were like – where is everybody?

“And then we ended up being first. So just get here as early as possible.”

He said a tent was “the main thing” to pack.

“Once you’ve a roof to sleep under everything else is fine.”

He added: “It makes life a lot easier once you have shops around the corner.”

Suzanne Pyefinch, 57, from Norfolk, joined the queue for the 38th consecutive year.

She said that the key to queuing is “be prepared to wait”.

“Come early, be prepared to wait, bring lots of drinks, and a comfortable chair, wait for your ticket and go and have a great day,” she said.

She added that tea and coffee are “very important”.

“Pimm’s is great, but you need your tea and coffee,” she said.

More from Press and Journal

Joy Dunlop will sing a Gaelic Psalm at the national service of thanksgiving for King Charles.
Argyll Gaelic singer Joy Dunlop to sing for King Charles at 'Scottish coronation'
Race for Life Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Aberdeen Race for Life celebrates as over 1,600 people put on their trainers…
Ross County will first meet Aberdeen this season on September 23 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS Group
Ross County chief Steven Ferguson says Aberdeen will be as tough as Celtic or…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Fraudster Alexander Hind Picture shows; Fraudster Alexander Hind. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Ponzi fraudster scammed victims out of £500,000 then fled to US
Spectators queue outside at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Weekend court roll – a fatal misjudgement and a gun-toting teen
New life for tackle shop proposed.
Buckie dentist extension, new life for Forres tackle shop and new Elgin care home
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks (left) is congratulated after scoring at Banks o' Dee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Friendly round up: Kieran Shanks nets twice as Peterhead win at Banks o' Dee
Cancer survivor Jordan Ramsay standing at the starting line at Race for Life Aberdeen.
Race for Life Aberdeen raises £125,000 for Cancer Research UK
Alexander McCall Smith has had an application to fit solar panels approved. He is standing in front of a library of books.
Author Alexander McCall Smith wins battle for solar panels in the Highlands
Police Scotland officers
Vandals target primary school in Lochaber